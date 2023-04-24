With enrollment continuing to decline and uncertainty in the state budget, the proposed 2023-24 Madison schools budget would cut more than 60 teaching positions among a cut of 155 positions total.
The numbers in the budget proposal, from staffing to the $560.7 million in planned expenditures, are far from final. State legislators have not yet indicated how much funding they’ll provide to schools for the 2023-25 biennium or if they’ll raise the revenue limit, which governs how much districts can raise through the combination of state aid and local property taxes.
Monday was the first time the full budget proposal has been discussed publicly, though the board has discussed elements of it in meetings since January. The board will approve a preliminary budget at the end of June and a final budget in October, once student enrollment is finalized.
In the budget document, district officials touted investments in early literacy, additional full-day 4K sections, the online Madison Promise school and the continuing Summer Arts Academy.
The proposal includes a 3.5% base wage increase for staff, though Madison Teachers Inc. is asking for the maximum allowed by the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission, 8%. The budget also funds “step and lane” advancements, which increase compensation for years worked and degree achievement.
More than two dozen staff members spoke during public comment to advocate for MTI’s request in front of a standing-room-only crowd of people wearing red to support the union. They warned of a retention issue if the district fails to include the maximum base wage increase.
“What’s the strategy in underpaying a fifth year educator nearly $2,400 next year between the inflation rate and MMSD’s offer?” MTI President Michael Jones said. “What is your data and rationale for saying this is a viable retention strategy for employees?”
In his budget letter, Superintendent Carlton Jenkins wrote that “the 2023-24 Budget Book reflects the heart of MMSD.”
“We also understand the importance of having world-class educators in order to achieve great outcomes for students,” Jenkins wrote. “Therefore, this budget includes resources for staff recruitment and retention as well as building the capacity of our existing staff.”
With uncertainty around the state budget, district leaders have chosen to begin this year’s budget process with conservative assumptions to avoid last-minute cuts this summer. Once the state budget is final, they could add funding to initiatives including staff compensation.
The budget proposal would increase taxes on the average home by $34.95. According to the 101-page budget book discussed at Monday’s School Board meeting, the mill rate would drop from $9.97 per $1,000 of property value to $9.49 per $1,000. But with property values rising significantly, property owners would still pay more total.
Jenkins, in a line he used regularly during last year’s budget process and again Monday, said the district is being forced to make “a tough decision between doing what’s right and what’s right.” He stressed that the state needs to better fund education and encouraged those in attendance to advocate for state funding at a rally next month.
“It’s challenging knowing that we don’t have all of the resources to do everything that we want to do,” Jenkins said.
Staffing cuts
Enrollment in MMSD has dropped more than 5% since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, and projections indicate that the slide will continue over the next five years.
Despite that, the district mostly maintained teaching and student services staffing levels over the past two school years. This year, however, officials are starting to downsize staff allocations with the enrollment declines in mind.
Among elementary schools, 24.3 full-time equivalent teaching positions, or FTE, will be cut — bringing those schools from 850.9 this year to 826.6 next year.
FTE cuts can be split among different positions or can mean eliminating a position. For example, a teacher could go from a 1.0 full-time position to a 0.8 FTE, cutting their compensation by cutting the amount of time they’re paid to work.
Middle schools will lose 18.3 teaching FTE (355.6 to 337.4) and high schools 20.8 (380.2 to 359.4).
Educational assistants, including for special education and behavior education, will have about 66 fewer FTE allocations than this school year.
The district will also lose 2.2 district-wide social work staff and two school-based social work staff, with 52 school-based social work positions remaining.
Officials had previously shared that 21.7 positions from central office, many of them already vacant, would be cut. The number of district-wide administrators overall would drop from 63 to 61 in the budget proposal. The number of non-union professional FTE, which covers many other central office positions, will rise from 152.3 to 153.6.
The budget also notes that 84.5 FTE are funded by the one-time federal pandemic relief funding, meaning those positions will either be eliminated when that money runs out for the 2024-25 school year or must find a different source of revenue to continue.
"We have to acknowledge that this budget uses significant one-time resources that will not be available the next school year," board member Savion Castro said.
MTI advocacy
The scene outside of the Doyle Administration Building before Monday’s meeting was similar to a year ago, as hundreds of MTI members and supporters held a rally asking for a higher cost-of-living wage increase.
Speakers during the board meeting repeatedly noted that not increasing pay to the level of inflation effectively serves as a pay cut. Other speakers focused on the importance of keeping class sizes manageable to ensure teachers can properly focus on the students in front of them.
Elizabeth O'Leary, a second grade teacher, urged district leaders and the board leaders to "focus on transparency," including taking responsibility for their decisions and the process.
“We just keep blaming each other and blaming each other and nothing is changing. When is it going to change?” O'Leary said. “Staff that are staying here are trying to do the work to help our students thrive and I ask you as the board to allow our staff to thrive.”
After asking the board a series of questions about the budget proposal, Jones, MTI’s president, acknowledged that there are challenges ahead with school funding and he doesn’t expect anyone to have all of the answers.
“What I do expect is transparency, community and trust,” Jones said, receiving a standing ovation from the auditorium full of people dressed in red MTI shirts when he finished speaking. “This budget and the processes from the past year do not meet my or my community’s expectations.”