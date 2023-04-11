The Madison Metropolitan School District is facing a $3.5 million budget gap for the 2023-24 school year.
While officials hope they can make it up through the year or with its emergency reserves, the concern is larger for the years ahead.
“Today, based on what we know, we’re looking at a minimum $15 million gap for (20)24-25, barring any changes in the state budget outlook in the next several months,” Assistant Superintendent of Financial Services Ross MacPherson told the Madison School Board Monday.
As School Board members and MMSD administrators discussed the 2023-24 budget, with plans to publicly release the administration’s proposal on April 24, they continued to emphasize the challenging nature of next year’s finances.
MacPherson said district leaders have cut 22 central office positions and, with an additional $470,000 in non-personnel cuts, are saving $2.7 million through central office reductions.
Another 49 full-time equivalent positions around the district are being cut with an estimated $4 million of savings, with the cuts attributed to the ongoing decline in enrollment. The 49 FTE cut is likely a combination of reducing some positions from full-time to part-time and completely eliminating others.
“I would say at this point there’s not any easy cuts to make to close that gap,” MacPherson said.
Among the challenges is the lack of information on the state budget. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers proposed a historically large investment in K-12 education, but legislative Republicans have said they do not plan to work off of Evers’ budget proposal and will write their own base budget.
To this point, there has not been any public indication of how much they will fund education or how much the revenue caps could increase, if at all. Those caps, which govern how much a district can receive through the combination of state aid and local property taxes, received no per-pupil increase in the last state budget.
MacPherson has been operating with an assumption that there will be no increase in the revenue limits for school districts in the budget again. While it’s possible that ends up as an overly conservative estimate, the district would rather add money into the budget to close the existing gap than overcommit and end up with not enough funding.
The last state budget forced many districts to rely on the one-time pandemic relief money for operating costs, creating a fiscal cliff when that money ran out. While MMSD avoided doing that to an extent, district leaders have accepted it as their only option for next year.
MacPherson said the district started with a $7 million gap just to maintain spending from this year to next year. The central office and staff cuts nearly closed that gap, but with the current planning for compensation changes, the gap will grow to approximately $15 million.
While the exact parameters of those compensation changes are not yet public, MacPherson planned for approximately $11.5 million of one-time federal COVID-19 relief funding to help close that gap.
That leaves the $3.5 million for the upcoming year, but without the pandemic relief funds (ESSER funds), the 2024-25 budget would jump back to the $15 million gap before any increases are included and without funding any of the current projects using ESSER dollars.
“Until or unless other funding is identified prior to the conclusion of ESSER, many of these projects are anticipated to end due to lack of sustainable funding,” MacPherson said.