MMSD board takes leap of faith with 8% wage increase

Until last week, the highest cost of living increase the Madison Metropolitan School District had ever given its staff was 3%.
That was one year ago. This year, the Madison School Board more than doubled that record, announcing after closed session discussions that it had agreed to give all staff an 8% base wage increase for 2023-24, the maximum allowed this year by the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission.
In doing so, the board recognized a difficult few years for educators prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic — which included an abrupt move to virtual instruction, staff shortages and student challenges amid a return to in-person instruction — and gave teachers what they said they needed to keep doing the work.
“There's just a sense of like, thank goodness, I'm feeling ready, I'm feeling like I can spend some time this summer healing and then to get ready for the kids and support them,” Madison Teachers Inc. President Michael Jones said. “And then do what we need to do with some positivity and enthusiasm heading into the fall, which hasn't always been the case in the last few years.”
But the board also took a big leap of faith, one that will likely require the help of the Madison community, once again, with another operating referendum in fall 2024. It could be the third straight presidential election in which the Madison Metropolitan School District asks voters for more spending authority above state limits, funded by local property tax increases.
The 2023-24 operating deficit is $15 million, but that includes some ongoing costs covered by one-time COVID-19 relief funding that expires at the end of the year. Without that money, there’s a $27 million hole to dig out from to build the 2024-25 budget.
The alternatives to a referendum aren’t pretty. During a budget discussion Monday night at the board’s Operations Work Group meeting, outgoing Chief Financial Officer Ross MacPherson estimated that to balance the budget a year from now would require cutting more than 300 positions.
“It’s going to be north of 300 positions if we only go that way,” he said. “Otherwise we really have to look at cost reductions around entire programming or, heaven forbid, we look at our schools if we need to restructure somehow.”
A referendum could keep those cuts from happening — though it would put an increasing burden on local property taxpayers. Board member Savion Castro, who began mentioning the possibility of another operating referendum more than a year ago, suggested the board will have to balance its budget with a mix of cuts and increased revenue.
“At the end of the day we’ll do both, raise revenue and cut expenses,” Castro said.
Last week’s announcement of a compromise between Republican legislative leaders and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on state education spending helps a bit, but it’s unclear exactly how much — and it certainly won’t cover the entire deficit.
The School Board will vote on the preliminary 2023-24 budget at its June 26 meeting, with a vote on the final budget in October after enrollment numbers are finalized. The difficult conversations are likely to begin even before that October vote.
“There was a very honest conversation about the implications of making this decision,” board President Nichelle Nichols said last week. “Personally, I'm heartened to see all the emails flooding in our inboxes from grateful staff and people being really appreciative.
“And personally I'm hoping that everybody's going to remember this moment as we get ready to face some pretty significant challenges ahead.”
Getting to 8%
Last year’s historic 3% increase was still a disappointment to many staff, as it was lower than the maximum 4.7% allowed by the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission.
MTI, the teachers union, held a series of rallies last year to advocate for the full 4.7%, and was on course to do so again this year after the district initially proposed a 3.5% increase. Teachers and staff said the maximum raise was critical for retention, as schools nationwide face staffing shortages.
“This is an investment in our schools, in our community and our kids, not just in the adults in terms of the paychecks,” Jones said. “I'm really optimistic that this further investment is going to bear great fruit not just in 2024-2025, but in 2035, 2045, 2065 because this really sends a strong message of what our community values and how we value education.”
Staffing was a factor for the board, too, Nichols said.
“There was a pretty significant concern from board members about staff retention,” Nichols said. “Thinking about just the number of vacancies and the attrition over the last couple of years, being mindful that the teacher contracts were going to be due June 15, and so how could we really signal to our employees that we value them and want them to stay on?”
That timing was key, Jones agreed, as teachers can make decisions about their fall plans knowing the district supports them.
“That's one less thing we have to worry about, just hanging over our heads,” Jones said. “Then we can focus on improving things around academic rigor and safety and culture and climate and mental health and all the things we still need to address and work on and wrestle with.”
During Monday’s board discussion, board member Ali Muldrow called it “one of the most strategic investments in educators I think we could make as a district.”
“There’s nothing more important we could do right now or more important that we have done than invest in the people that make this district possible,” Muldrow said. “And, I think, we are going to have to have a real conversation about the consequences of going to 8% and the implications of that kind of spending.”
Budget challenges
Over the past two decades, Wisconsin has fallen from 11th in per-pupil spending among states to 25th in 2020, according to the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
The past decade has been especially challenging for districts following cuts related to Act 10, the law that severely limited the collective bargaining power of public-sector unions — including teachers unions. At the same time, annual increases to education are no longer tied to inflation as they had been before the 2009-11 state biennial budget.
For the last two years, the state did not allow districts to increase the revenue from state aid and local property taxes they could bring in per student.
The process has left districts uncertain of how to plan every two years, waiting for the state to make decisions at the same time local administrators have to determine how many staff positions they can keep. On Monday, MMSD's MacPherson urged “stronger and more vocal advocacy at the state level” on school funding.
“As intense as the financials might be, the board and myself just ultimately decided that this was a risk worth taking for our staff and long term, the retention of staff as well,” Castro said. “Kind of just a realization that we don't want our education vision to be dictated by the state budget because they're not in alignment.”
In the meantime, the district has to operate within the reality it faces. The pandemic and enrollment loss over the past three years cut into the benefits the 2020 operating referendum was supposed to provide, as it largely served to save the district from cuts instead of allow it to add services.
Instead, new initiatives were often paid for by COVID-19 relief funding, of which the district received more than $70 million, with the idea that staff would have to find room in the regular budget for any successful initiatives they wanted to continue beyond the expiration of that money. This year, though, ongoing costs are being covered by a mix of that and fund balance.
That fund balance serves as a way to help the district cover its expenses while it waits for property taxes and an indicator of financial health to help keep loan interest rates low. Using it to pay for a wage increase, an expense that will continue into the next budget, is not ideal.
Former board member Christina Gomez Schmidt, who chaired the Operations Work Group over the past year until leaving her seat in April after not running for reelection, worked closely with MacPherson as he developed the budget. On Monday, she spoke during public comment, suggesting that the 8% base wage increase in addition to raises for longevity and educational attainment “does inject a huge amount of risk” into future budgets.
“I think you all as you lead up to the vote at the end of June are going to have to be pretty transparent about how you intend to pay for all of the investments that are going to be needed going forward,” Gomez Schmidt said.
Road to a referendum?
Even without the 8% increase, there was a lot of potential for a fall 2024 operating referendum.
The last two operating ballot initiatives have lined up with presidential elections, and the district was facing a $15 million operating deficit moving forward even at a 3.5% cost-of-living increase on wages next year.
In each of those elections, the Madison community showed strong support for the schools’ ballot questions. The 2016 operating referendum passed with 74.2% of voters casting a “yes” vote, and in 2020 that rose to 76.4%.
“Our Madison community time and time again always comes through for the education system, whether we're talking just the students or just the teachers or just the parents, we always come through for each other,” MTI's Jones said. “That's what makes Madison a unique community and that's one of the things we need to make sure we're putting at the forefront is whatever we do, whatever we decide, we're going to do it together.”
The question, now, is how the 8% decision might change the way a referendum is talked about.
It could mean it’s a larger ask in terms of money, which could turn some off to the idea. But it also gives the board something to point to as an example of the investments it would make with that money — something that might have been harder after two years of less-than-maximum wage increases for staff.
“I do think that we're going to have to be pretty united with our teachers union and be able to make a compelling case to our community about where we are in public education,” Nichols said. “We've been facing the highest rate of inflation, our state aid and funding has not kept up.
"Everybody's witnessed people leaving the field of education and so there are investments that have to be made, and I'm hoping that we will have a community that will support what needs to happen to keep our school district strong.”
Jones said it “creates a lot more trust in terms of the conversations” around a difficult budget for staff.
“We can say, ‘Hey, at least we invested here,’” Jones said. “This builds a level of trust in terms of OK, when we are dealing with the financial realities, however they may be, we know that it's not because there's a lack of trust in our ability to do our work for kids. That really helps in the conversation.”
Castro said the board and district will have to “put our best foot forward with the community and our staff.” Nichols said it’s on the board to show it and the administration are working together “to do everything possible to make cuts that we can" before making a "huge ask" of the community.
“There's going to be some challenges and some difficult decisions going forward to show that we're trying to balance a budget and really thinking about how to narrow that deficit amount,” she said. “There's just a lot of work ahead.”