Three weeks before a decision on ending or maintaining the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Madison school staff, Madison School Board members are uncertain.
Friday, Madison Metropolitan School District administrators shared a memo with the board in preparation for Monday’s Instruction Work Group meeting that proposed rescinding the mandate, initially approved in September 2021. The board discussed the proposal Monday night.
“A lot has changed since September of 2021 when the vaccine mandate went in place,” student services coach and lead nurse Kari Stampfli told board members.
Those changes include the types of vaccines available, the definition of “fully vaccinated” with boosters available and recent consideration from the federal government to change COVID-19 vaccines to once a year like the flu shot.
Three board members — Nicki Vander Meulen, Laura Simkin and President Ali Muldrow — said they are hesitant to remove the mandate.
“We have medically fragile kids and teachers who are also medically fragile,” Vander Meulen said, adding that she would be a “hard no” on a vote to rescind. “We will lose teachers, we will lose staff and we will lose families if we remove this mandate.”
Muldrow explained that her hesitation was based on the conversation surrounding vaccination more broadly that has come from anti-vaccination circles during the pandemic, and asked that the medical experts who helped advise the board in 2021 be brought back for the discussion.
“I’m going to struggle to vote to eliminate this mandate,” Muldrow said. “In part because I think the politicization of COVID-19 has really distorted the way people interact with vaccination.”
Other board members expressed support for vaccination in general, but acknowledged the logistical challenges if the district keeps the mandate in place given President Joe Biden’s declaration that the national public health emergency will end in May. That means federally and state-funded testing and vaccination is ending, which could put the district on the hook for those costs if a requirement is still in place.
“We still have medically vulnerable and fragile people and we all still highly recommend vaccination from an institutional perspective,” board member Savion Castro said. “This is a difficult situation to navigate regarding the breakdown of the national coordination that can help support this type of effort, the types of logistics that would be required to enforce a vaccine mandate.”
When the mandate went into place, staff were required to share documentation of full vaccination or submit an exemption request by Nov. 1 of that year.
By late January 2022, 49 staff members who had been denied a religious exemption request “resigned, retired or were terminated,” district spokesperson Tim LeMonds said at the time. In total, 80 staff members had applied for a religious exemption, with 23 approved and eight others who were denied choosing to get their vaccine instead of lose their job.
The loss of staff came as the district dealt with a staff shortage that it still faces today. Simkin expressed concern that if there are any unvaccinated staff, they could be more likely to catch COVID and have to miss time at work amid the shortage.
Stampfli, who said the district’s medical experts supported ending the mandate, said the high rates of vaccination among students and in the community were part of the thinking behind the change, along with the logistics.
“We have just an overall high level of vaccine acceptance in our community, so I don’t think that it will necessarily change a whole lot,” Stampfli said.
Board member Nichelle Nichols said she understood some of the concerns from her fellow board members, but worried about creating an “undue burden” on employees figuring out what exactly they were mandated to have, given the number of boosters that have come since the mandate was first put into place.
“For me, based on some of the medical information that nurse Kari provided, I would be in support of moving away from the mandate but still strongly encouraging all folks to remain boostered and to practice as many of the mitigation strategies that we can,” Nichols said.