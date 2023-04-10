The Madison Metropolitan School District is arguing for the release of an employee complaint against its spokesperson, Tim LeMonds, that he has sued to block.
LeMonds, the district’s executive director for communications, filed a lawsuit against MMSD on March 24 asking the Dane County District Court to stop the release of a few documents that are responsive to an open records request. On March 30, the district answered his request, with its lawyer writing that the district disagrees it should be stopped from releasing the documents or redacting them.
The public records request came from NBC15 reporter Elizabeth Wadas, who requested all emails from Dec. 19, 2021, through Dec. 19, 2022, that contained her name or references to an NBC15 reporter. The district released hundreds of records related to the request, but per open records law notified LeMonds that the complaint would be part of the release and allowed him time to challenge that.
He did so, with his attorney arguing that the October 2022 complaint and related documents are “technically” responsive to the request, but were “not, themselves, the subject of the request.” The filing further argued that releasing the documents “would almost certainly cause irreparable harm to him, his reputation, the public’s perception of him, his standing in the community, and within MMSD itself.”
The briefing also states that an investigation of the complaint by the district’s legal and human resources department found that the accusations were “without merit.”
According to MMSD’s March 30 filing, though, some of the facts in LeMonds’ briefing were incorrect or only partially true.
For example, attorney Benjamin Roovers wrote on behalf of MMSD, the finding that the complaint was without merit was only for some of the allegations outlined, as the employees who filed the complaint removed some of the things complained of before the investigation started.
Additionally, Roovers wrote that there are four records that would be released under the records request, while the filing for LeMonds states there are two.
LeMonds’ attorney stated the complaint consisted of “a slew of personal grievances and accusations against” LeMonds by “several current and former disgruntled MMSD employees who were recently affected by a department reorganization that Mr. LeMonds undertook at the direction of his superiors at MMSD.”
His argument included that any public benefit from the release of the complaint is “vastly outweighed by the harmful effect” it would have on MMSD’s ability to function effectively, and that it would subject LeMonds to “unwarranted, unfair and irreversible public ridicule and gossip, negative public perception, and jeopardize his ability” to perform his job.
LeMonds further asked for a review of the document in private, which neither MMSD nor NBC15’s legal representation argued against. Judge Rhonda Lanford ruled this week that NBC15 could intervene, as well, allowing the station’s legal representation to be part of the case.
According to online court records, oral arguments are set for May 25, with both sides expected to file more briefs in the meantime.
The Cap Times reached out to LeMonds for comment and to ask who to contact for comment with the district. He forwarded the request to his attorney and MMSD’s representation.
Roovers wrote that “the district is unable to comment on pending litigation.” LeMonds’ lawyer did not respond.