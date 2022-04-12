Madison Metropolitan School District officials detailed Monday how they hope to spend $41.63 million in federal and state COVID-19 relief funds.
The list of nearly 100 items, many of which will not be approved until later this year, includes plans ranging from mental health supports and educational technology to new staff positions and HVAC remediation. MMSD chief financial officer Ross MacPherson stressed to the Madison School Board that much of the spending is temporary, with those federal and state dollars having expiration dates.
“Everything we’re looking at here reflects a surge strategy in staff, goods and services that we have to plan for now to be expired at the end of the ESSER awards,” MacPherson said.
Relief funds have come through a series of legislation since the early 2020 onset of the pandemic. The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, or ESSER, has had three iterations, while the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, or GEER, has had one.
ESSER I and GEER funds must be used by this September. ESSER II funds, from a second bill, must be used by September 2023, and ESSER III funds by September 2024.
The district received $5.26 million from ESSER I and $3.89 million from GEER, and is expected to receive $18.9 million from ESSER II and $42.53 million from ESSER III.
Of the list presented Monday, $11.65 million worth of projects are continuations from the 2021-22 school year or received early approval from the board at its March meeting. The rest will be considered as part of the budget later this spring.
District officials plan to release the preliminary 2022-23 budget book on April 25. The board will vote on the preliminary budget at the end of June, with a vote on the final budget in October after enrollment numbers are finalized.
The expiration of the dollars creates a challenge for districts trying to respond to students’ needs, given that any ongoing allocation, including staffing, has a sense of uncertainty surrounding its longevity. Superintendent Carlton Jenkins stressed that he is “not complaining” about being able to spend $15 million to address HVAC issues, as one example, but acknowledged that the district is “going to have to continue to shift as we move along.”
“It’s not every day you get $43 million like this, and then told it has to be spent in a couple of years,” Jenkins said. “The issues are beyond the one or two or three years that you have. We’re trying to look at how we change mindset, how we shift our culture to be able to address some of these things beyond the time.”
Board member Savion Castro pointed to the district successfully asking the community for more operating funds through referendums in both 2016 and 2020, saying that if the programs they fund now are successful, that’s an option again.
“When we think about making investments that the community wants and you look at the history of MMSD, it’s been about every four or five years that we look at a referendum,” Castro said. “I think that those things are not off the table in the next decade.”
Cris Carusi, in her last meeting as a board member, suggested that hiring teachers with these temporary funds should not be out of the question. If the district hired 20 teaching positions, for example, there would likely be space to turn those into permanent positions through attrition and retirement of other staff by the time the ESSER funding ends.
“I don’t think legacy funding is as big an issue with something like hiring teachers,” she said, comparing it to investing in positions at the virtual Madison Promise Academy, which are positions that could require taking funding out of school buildings when the federal dollars run out.
Biggest projects
The largest area of spending is on HVAC remediation, with $15 million planned to improve the air systems at district schools.
Just behind it is $12.09 million toward addressing academic needs following the long-term school closure. That total includes 24 different initiatives, from $850,000 for Madison Promise Academy to $4 million for the K-5 literacy adoption materials.
It also includes $1 million for the initiative that a few board members questioned the most Monday: ACT preparation. Board president Ali Muldrow said in talking to families, “mental health rises to the top” of their concerns right now, but just $2.93 million is going toward mental health supports in total.
“Our greatest investment doesn’t seem to be located there,” Muldrow said.
The board previously discussed investing in ACT prep and ultimately voted in favor of a contract this year. Administrators said the program helps alleviate stress for those who do need the extra help and is an equity strategy given the high costs of test preparation programs.
The $2.93 million for mental health services and supports is split among 20 initiatives. The most expensive of those is $750,000 for an elementary social-emotional learning curriculum, with another $400,000 investment in expanding a high school pilot program called “Seeking Safety.”
Other major expenditures in the plan include $3 million for a middle school literacy and social studies curriculum; $2.17 million toward health services staffing and supplies; $940,000 for a Department of Engagement, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; $500,000 in English Language Learner language supports and curriculum; $500,000 in technology replacement; $380,000 in family, student voice and engagement activities; and $300,000 in Black Excellence funding.