Madison Metropolitan School District students will have asynchronous learning time to make up for instructional hours lost to snow days, the district announced Friday.
Students in grades K-12 will have 60 minutes of asynchronous learning on Mondays beginning the week of April 3 through the week of June 5, and April 10 — previously a day off — will now be a full day of asynchronous learning.
Asynchronous learning, widespread in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, is work completed without a teacher necessarily present, unlike “synchronous” instruction that features a live lesson. Last year, the district added 90 minutes of asynchronous learning after school on Mondays from late April through the end of the school year.
The district already shifted its schedule because of previous closures, making May 26 a regular school day instead of a day off and adding five minutes to the end of the middle school day. The week after that announcement, the district had two more snow days, putting it further behind on required instructional hours.
Wisconsin requires 437 hours of direct instruction to kindergartners, at least 1,050 hours of direct instruction in grades one through six, and at least 1,137 hours of direct instruction in grades seven through 12.
In a message to families about the most recent change, Associate Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Cindy Green wrote that they “can expect more information and guidance on the changes to be provided from your school” in the coming weeks.
“In the event there are additional unanticipated school closures, the district will be exploring virtual and asynchronous options moving forward,” Green wrote.
Last year’s schedule changes were due largely to a delayed return from winter break amid the Omicron outbreak, which cost the district three school days. This year, it’s been all weather-related closures.
“Prior to every school year, MMSD prepares for unanticipated closures by building in a surplus of instructional minutes into our school calendar,” Green wrote. “The district’s calendar committee, which includes MTI leadership, will continue its work to build in an additional surplus of instructional minutes to upcoming school year calendars.”
Some area school districts had virtual learning or asynchronous learning on the snow days in February, while others chose, like MMSD, to make a decision on recovering the instructional minutes at a later date.