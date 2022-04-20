The Madison Metropolitan School District is adding required asynchronous learning time on Mondays beginning next week.
The schedule change will allow the district to reach the state-mandated number of instructional hours for students this year after the Department of Public Instruction denied its waiver request this week.
DPI sent a letter Tuesday denying the district’s request, which was one of three waivers MMSD applied for after School Board approval on Feb. 28. The letter states that DPI believes the district had “adequate time to adjust the calendar” to provide the required hours or “use options such as innovative instructional design” to make up the missed time.
The district has chosen to use asynchronous learning as its solution. According to an email sent to families Wednesday, K-12 students will have 90 to 120 minutes of asynchronous learning each Monday from April 25 through June 6, with Friday, May 27, also an asynchronous learning day.
Elementary and middle school students' learning will focus on literacy and math, while high school students will focus on college and career readiness, according to the email.
Wisconsin requires 437 hours of direct instruction in kindergarten, at least 1,050 hours of direct instruction in grades one through six, and at least 1,137 hours of direct instruction in grades seven through 12.
The email from superintendent Carlton Jenkins to families states that the decision helped avoid extending the school year by three days.
In a memo ahead of that Feb. 28 School Board vote, then-chief academic officer Marvin Pryor, who has since left the district, wrote that the district still intended to meet the state’s required hours of instruction, but the three-day extension of winter break in early January meant the district needed “flexibility to meet the needs of our students.”
During the School Board meeting, district legal counsel Sherry Terrell-Webb also told the board that the area’s “unpredictable” weather could cause further issues. The district had a weather closure on Feb. 22 this school year.
“While we may be OK right now, we can’t calculate in the future we will be, and unfortunately you do have to submit the waiver in a time where right now we may be OK but there is the possibility that we won’t be,” she said Feb. 28.
The district had also added two “mental health days” to the calendar in January for both staff and students.
Jenkins said at the February meeting that officials wanted to give themselves the “latitude” to make necessary decisions as the pandemic continues. They were also considering at the time the social and emotional learning, and mental health of students and staff, should they have had to add days at the end of the year to meet state requirements, he said.
“We’re really considering multiple factors, not only for our students but for our staff as well,” he said.
Board member Cris Carusi, whose term has since ended, was the lone vote against the instructional hours waiver at the time, citing the pandemic’s already significant effect on instruction time.
“Our students lost a lot of instructional time last year and I don’t know if I want too much flexibility this year to lose more instructional time,” Carusi said.
Shortly after the change was announced, board member Nicki Vander Meulen told the Cap Times the School Board should have been consulted for what she considered an extension to the school year. She said it makes it look like the School Board's power is "ceremonial," when it is more.
"Now we're going to extend the school year and then tell us afterwards, but we're 'working together in collaboration?'" she said. "That's not collaboration, there's no collaboration there."
Despite her disappointment with the process, she said the board will have to go along with the plan now.
"At this point, I don't think we have a choice. I think we have to go with it because the parents have already been told," Vander Meulen said. "However, this in the future isn't okay."
Vander Meulen said she has a series of questions about the change, including if everyone will have enough wifi access, if students will be able to equitably participate with slow internet, and how it will affect parents.
"We've had absolutely no communication other than we are doing this," she said. "We're not working with the community, we're not working with the families, we're not working with the board."
The email from the district states that they are collaborating with afterschool and youth programs "to ensure they are able to support students currently enrolled in after-school programs" on Monday afternoons. The district is also working to identify "community learning hubs" for the May 27 asynchronous day, as well as a transportation plan for those sites.
Lessons and coursework will be available through Seesaw and Google Classroom, with paper copies also available.
"Each school will send families follow-up communication with additional details about asynchronous learning time," the email states.