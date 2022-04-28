Weekly COVID-19 cases among Madison Metropolitan School District staff and students continue to tick up.
While still well below the heights of the Omicron surge, the week of April 18 saw 189 students and staff test positive — more than any week before winter break in the 2021-22 school year. The number was up from 149 the week before, which was itself an increase from 101 the week of April 4.
It comes after the district announced in the middle of April it would continue its mask mandate through at least early May. Milwaukee Public Schools is the only other school district in Wisconsin believed to have a mask mandate in place — and MPS initially removed its mandate this month before putting it back in place after just two days amid rising case numbers there.
MMSD has said it will announce an update on the mask policy by May 6 at the latest.
Since Aug. 18, MMSD has had 5,613 staff and student COVID cases. There are more than 25,000 students and 5,000 staff in the district.
Nine MMSD schools have had double-digit case numbers within the past 14 days, with West High School the highest with 32. Memorial High School also had 25 cases.
On the year, the two schools have identical total case numbers of 356, with East close behind at 355.
No middle schools have seen double-digit numbers over the past 14 days, but six elementaries have. Shorewood Hills Elementary School has had the most with 20, while Emerson Elementary School had 16.
The rise for MMSD is similar to that being seen countywide, with cases increasing since late March. Public Health Madison & Dane County director Janel Heinrich said in a statement that the rise was not a reason to panic, especially given the county’s high vaccination rate.
“While this increase is a cause of concern and caution, it is not a cause for alarm,” Heinrich said. “We have always been clear that this pandemic is not over — we expect to see peaks and valleys in the number of cases in our community.”
In Dane County, nearly 79% of residents have received at least two doses of the vaccines. That includes 95% of those in the ages 12-17 range and 52.8% of those in the ages 5-11 range, according to state Department of Health Services data.
Statewide, 61% of eligible residents have received at least two doses, while 24.7% of the 5-11 age group and 58.1% of the 12-17 age group have done so.