Madison Metropolitan School District staff and students had 55 positive COVID-19 cases the week of Feb. 21.
It was the first non-holiday week outside of triple digits since Nov. 10, when there were 71, and the same exact number as the week prior to that, Nov. 3.
The weekly total, updated on the district’s case tracker, shows the continued drop that follows the trend of Dane County and the state of Wisconsin as the Omicron surge slows down. Since the week of Jan. 10, when cases reached a peak of 817, the weekly number has dropped: 804, 544, 270, 162, 109 and 55.
The drop in Dane County numbers prompted Public Health Madison & Dane County to let its mask mandate expire on Tuesday. That left many school districts in the county moving to mask-optional policies, though MMSD decided to continue to mandate indoor masking at least through spring break at the end of March.
The district said it will revisit its decision no later than April 15.
“It’s more of a question of how quickly than whether or not to remove masks,” Dr. Greg DeMuri, one of the district’s medical advisers, told the School Board Monday night. “We’re headed in that direction, it seems safe and CDC certainly endorses that.”
Days after MMSD announced it would continue its mandate, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its recommendations for schools. Those in areas considered low-risk do not need to mandate masks, the CDC said. Despite that change, the district decided to continue with its plan.
“It’s quite prudent for us to pursue our first plan because I think that is a very safe thing to do at this juncture,” Dr. Ellen Wald, another of the district’s medical advisers, told the School Board. “I feel that we’re in a good place, that the Omicron surge is relenting and that is all good news, and we should continue to be prudent until after the spring break and reassess, hopefully finding the same good news.”
The risk thresholds from the CDC are now based on hospitalization numbers rather than case rates.
Since Aug. 18, the district has totaled 4,945 COVID-19 cases among its students and staff. There are more than 25,000 students and 5,000 staff members in MMSD.
In early January, district officials announced schools would no longer perform contact tracing amid the huge numbers in the Omicron surge, with nursing staff overwhelmed. That left the number of close contacts constant since then, and they no longer appear on the district’s dashboard.
Of the district’s 51 schools, 23 added no new cases the week of Feb. 21. During the Omicron surge, many more schools than that had double-digit weekly increases.