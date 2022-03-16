While the run of decreasing weekly COVID-19 case numbers in the Madison Metropolitan School District ended the week of March 7, the number only grew by one.
MMSD students and staff had 41 cases the week of March 7, according to the district’s case tracker, which was updated Wednesday morning. It’s the sixth-lowest total of the school year, but is up from the 40 cases the week of Feb. 28.
Until this week, case numbers had dropped dramatically week-over-week since the peak of the Omicron wave in mid-January, when the district registered as many as 817 cases in a single week.
Since Aug. 18, the district has now had 5,026 cases. There are more than 25,000 students and 5,000 staff in the district.
More than half of the school year’s cases came during that January wave, which included a delay in returning from winter break as the district navigated how to keep schools staffed.
This month, the district has slowly relaxed some of its COVID-19 safety protocols, including no longer separating classrooms at recess and no longer requiring masks outdoors. Masks are still required indoors, however, though that is a district rule rather than due to an order from Public Health Madison & Dane County.
PHMDC had a mask mandate in place for much of the school year, but let it expire March 1 as case numbers dropped countywide. Most districts in the area made masks optional, but MMSD chose to keep the requirement in place through spring break at the end of this month.
None of the district’s individual schools had a double-digit increase in cases during the week of March 7.