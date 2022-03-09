Weekly new COVID-19 cases among Madison Metropolitan School District staff and students reached the fifth-lowest total of the 2021-22 school year the week of Feb. 28.
The 40 new cases represented a continued drop from the peak of the Omicron surge in January, when the district reached a record 817 cases in a single week. Last week, the district had 55 new cases, the first time the number dropped below 100 in a non-holiday week since the week of Nov. 10.
The ongoing drops come as Public Health Madison & Dane County ended its mask mandate last week Tuesday. MMSD decided to continue its indoor mandate through at least spring break, while most other county school districts moved to mask-optional policies.
“Historically during the pandemic, students and staff returning from extended breaks have helped fuel significant spikes in COVID-19 positive case counts,” the district said in its announcement. “These past spikes in positive cases post break exacerbated already existing staff shortages and pushed staffing levels near the minimum threshold of what is required safely to remain open and learning in-person.”
Since Aug. 18, the district has totaled 4,985 cases among its students and staff. There are more than 25,000 students and 5,000 staff in the district.
More than half of those came during the month of January, as Dane County and Wisconsin overall saw a significant surge in cases and the district briefly extended winter break.
The largest increase at any single school over the week of Feb. 28 came at Leopold Elementary School, which added six cases.
Among the district’s four comprehensive high schools, which have the highest student populations and have often had the largest number of weekly case increases, none had more than three cases the week of Feb. 28.