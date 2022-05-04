Just days before the Madison Metropolitan School District's next decision on its mask mandate, the latest COVID-19 case update shows a small increase in weekly cases.
MMSD students and staff had 194 new cases of COVID-19 the week of April 25, just above the 189 the week prior, according to the district’s case count tracker. The increase continues a rise since the return from spring break.
Numbers remain well below the peaks of the Omicron surge in January when the numbers surpassed 800 in back-to-back weeks, but the past two weeks have both been above any week in the 2021-22 school year before winter break.
Since Aug. 18, district students and staff have had a total of 5,807 cases. There are more than 25,000 students and 5,000 staff in the district.
When the district announced on Friday, April 15, that it would extend its mask mandate, officials committed to another update by May 6 (Friday). MMSD is one of only two districts in the state with a mask mandate, the other being in Milwaukee Public Schools.
Two of the five considerations cited in that announcement related to case numbers, with the district pointing to a “moderate increase in positive COVID cases locally” that has since continued. Officials also said the extension “provides additional time to monitor the current surge,” which has also continued.
In the weekly metrics meeting with district officials and medical advisers the week of that decision, officials outlined considerations in their decision-making process on whether to keep the mandate. That included how it would affect immunocompromised students, how to handle quarantines for students or staff that test positive and a variance in vaccination numbers for some demographics.
Dane County as a whole has seen a similar rise in case numbers in recent weeks.
Public Health Madison & Dane County ended its mask mandate, which had been in place since August, on March 1. That left school districts to make their own decisions on continuing a mandate, with most moving to mask-recommended immediately and others phasing out of a mandate.