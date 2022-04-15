Matthew Kashdan walked on stage at Middleton High School Friday, April 8, full of pride for the staff talent show.
“I could see the kids in the audience and they were really excited,” he recalled, adding that staff members and other performers were excited, too. “ I got lots of positive feedback from the whole performance, which was awesome.”
A few days later, though, an outcry arrived over the French teacher’s performance to “Rain on Me” by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande in drag, something he has done under the drag name Jamie Jaffery since around February.
“It's our responsibility as teachers to really show students who we are, but to also show them that they can be whoever they want to be,” Kashdan said. “Another reason why I wanted to do it was to say you know what, it doesn't matter, I can be your teacher, you can respect me in that way, and I can also be a drag queen and have fun and put on this costume and that's fine arts.”
One parent complained about the performance to the school district. Someone also sent a video clip of the performance to conservative radio host Vicki McKenna, and the right-wing media ecosystem took over.
Headlines and stories condemned the performance on websites like The Blaze, The Daily Wire, Empower Wisconsin and from Dan O’Donnell at WIBA radio station. A tweet from the “Libs of Tik Tok” Twitter account got more than 1,500 replies and more than 3,700 retweets.
In the last several days, the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District has received “a few dozen messages from people,” according to an email from director of information and public relations Shannon Valladolid. Some of the senders of those emails have identified themselves as parents or community members, “while others seem to be contacting us from outside of the area complaining about the performance.”
“We have also received numerous emails in support of the performance from our families,” Valladolid wrote.
She added that the district plans to review “protocols and processes going forward to make sure all perspectives are considered.” Staff performances in the future will be “vetted by a team, including an administrator.”
Kashdan, who is in his second year at MHS, said he expected “some kind of email or some kind of complaint,” but the widespread attention it got with his name attached was a surprise. He called it “unfortunate” that the way it was covered distracted from the importance of representation for his queer students.
“I have pride flags in my room, I'm very open about my identity,” he said. “My students know I have a husband and it’s just very normalized for part of who I am.
"I wanted to show these queer students that they are represented within the school and that I see them, and that they can see me, and that they support me and I support them.”
He said that the reaction from students, both queer and non-queer, and administration “has been extremely supportive.” After a day off Tuesday because of a modified school schedule, which is when he learned about how much attention it had received, he returned to school Wednesday to find supportive posters and more kind comments from students.
Students handed him notes with messages of support, he said, including encouragements about how his performance showed them “it does get better and that you can be whoever you want to be.”
“There was this overwhelming sense of support,” he said. “Throughout the school there were signs posted that said ‘We stand with Kashdan’ and it was really cool to see that. It was overwhelming, but overwhelming in a good way.”
Thursday, however, he struggled as he returned to school and tried to teach a class, and the principal allowed him to take the day away for his mental health.
“It's kind of been a whirlwind and there's been a lot of things that have been upsetting but there has also been an overwhelming amount of positive things that have come out of this,” Kashdan said.
Education at the center
Through both legislation and rhetoric, Republicans have focused much of their attention on schools in recent years. While some of that attention went to COVID mitigation like mask-wearing, it has also covered things like what is taught about race and LGBTQ+ issues.
Recently, the GOP-controlled legislature in Florida passed a bill that restricted teaching about sexual orientation up to third-grade. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill into law.
Other states have passed so-called “critical race theory” bills, restricting what can be taught about race. While many of the laws are vague, they often give wide latitude to parents or residents to file complaints against districts or teachers, creating a situation in which teachers act more cautiously to avoid a legal challenge.
According to Empower Wisconsin, the parent who sent the clip to McKenna wrote that they don’t care what a teacher does outside of school, but do care what they do at school.
“I send my children to school and entrust them to teachers that I have to believe are professionals who won’t destroy their innocence for their own pleasure,” the parent wrote, according to Empower. “If MATTHEW KASHDAN makes a decision to perform his drag show at school, what else does he do in his classroom with a roomful of children? What kind of educators thought this was appropriate? Drag shows are ‘fine arts’? If a teacher is a pole dancer or stripper, can they also perform for my children?”
Kashdan, who had previously submitted his resignation effective at the end of this school year, said it has been an “interesting journey” to see the national culture wars focus on him and his school community.
“These groups are starting to go beyond the drag performance and they’re starting to dig into my teaching pedagogy and saying that I’m teaching critical race theory and liberalizing curriculum,” Kashdan said. “I kind of became a poster-child within the community of these right-wing individuals for that, as well, so that has taken it a step beyond, which is making it more complex.”
He stressed that while there were plenty of negatives from the experience, “overwhelmingly the response I've gotten from my school district, from members of the community from students has been positive and I think that hasn't been told enough.”
“I just want to let people know that drag is a valid art form, and that it's an important art form for queer and for non-queer individuals,” Kashdan said. “It can be in schools and it can be in libraries, and it can fall outside of the realm of bars and clubs and things like that. And I think that's important.”