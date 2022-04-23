AJ Brady walked back and forth a few times from the laptop to the printer.
The printer worked. The laptop worked. But Peg Gorgens’ devices weren’t connecting in her apartment at the Vista West independent living facility.
Brady, a Memorial High School senior, and Memorial learning coordinator Stephen Guziewski were at Vista West as part of a community outreach effort with the school’s new student technology team. Brady is one of seven students taking part in what is effectively an internship through the school this semester, helping solve technology issues at the school.
“It's a really cool opportunity,” Brady said. “I hope we can do it more often because having students who are good at technology, being able to help the community in learning about technology and exposing them to new technology is just a great opportunity for both the students and the community.”
While in the school, much of the students’ work is focused on the Chromebook devices that every student has. During what would otherwise be a study hall period, those in the program go to the library, where they look over devices that aren’t working.
Memorial library media technology specialist Kristin Delorme said the idea was discussed pre-pandemic with the school’s business education teacher, Bill Richardson, but never took off. As students returned this year, though, district instructional technology user manager Eric Benedict recalled those previous discussions and brought the idea back, with Delorme still glad to have them in the library to help.
“People just kept coming to me and saying, ‘Are you still interested in doing this? And would you be willing to do this?’” Delorme said. “I just said yes to everything. Once it got to the students actually being here, that's kind of my favorite part is working with the students.”
Benedict said the students are determining what’s wrong with Chromebooks that have been turned in from their peers, with a “checklist of things for them to go through as they’re cleaning and fixing.” They are expected to work on screen replacements and key replacements on keyboards soon, too, he added.
“I’m ecstatic giving kids the opportunities to learn more,” Benedict said.
There are discussions to expand the program to the district's other high schools in future years, which both Delorme and Benedict said would be exciting.
Tanmayi Golkonda, a Memorial junior, wrote in an email that she likes helping her peers with computer issues and credits skills she learned in freshman and sophomore classes. She hopes to continue studying the technology field in college.
"I really appreciate the fact that technology can help people in their lives and can spark creativity for newer innovations in the future," Golkonda wrote. "So far, I've learned that though helping out people with their tech problems can be challenging at times, the reward of seeing smiles on the faces of students does outweigh (that).
"Being a part of this group is a really fun experience and I hope it is appreciated in and around the school and community."
The team also saves Benedict’s staff from some of that lower-level technology work, freeing them up to work on some of the more complex issues. Beyond the technology skills, Delorme said they’re also learning some lessons about customer service.
“They’ve had to learn some things like how to ask questions, find out what’s really going on,” Delorme said. “They’ve really embraced it. Some of them are really wanting to help so they have no problem just jumping in there and saying, ‘OK, what’s the problem? Let’s see if I can fix it.’”
Those skills were on display in Gorgens’ living room earlier this month. By the time Brady and Guziewski left after nearly 40 minutes, Gorgens was ready to print out her next recipe and full of praise for the program.
“It’s fabulous,” she said. “It’s good experience for them and it’s so helpful to me. I mean, I’d probably never get to use (the printer) again. And a good friend of mine who is well-versed in this, he worked on it and couldn’t get it solved, so I say congratulations, guys.”
After Brady and Guziewski exited the room, they shared a high five, with Guziewski telling the student he should "feel good" about the work he'd done.
Brady was appreciative and is glad to have an opportunity through school that will look good on a resume as he eventually gets into the information technology field. He is glad to be helping his peers, the community and the district’s IT staff, too.
“I know that I’m taking a load off of other people who would have otherwise had to do it, and it’s also getting the experience helping people,” he said. “That’s just a net win for everyone.”