 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking editor's pick top story

Memorial High School opens two new wings as construction continues

Memorial High School opens two new wings as construction continues

Staff and students have moved into two of the new wings at Memorial High School while construction crews continue to work on other additions and renovations as part of the Madison schools' $317 million 2020 capital referendum.

Memorial HSRenovation 042423 07-04252023144813

The Memorial High School music addition was completed this spring, with students now using the band, choir and orchestra rooms.

The school took over the music wing — with practice rooms, instrument storage and a large classroom for each of band, orchestra and choir — from the construction crews in February. The music rooms have high ceilings for acoustics and sound dampening walls with much more room to operate than the previous spaces.

Memorial HSRenovation 042423 11-04252023144813

Crews began turning this space into a set of photography and digital arts classrooms and offices just after spring break.
Memorial HSRenovation 042423 12-04252023144813

A hallway in the new Memorial High School visual arts wing includes posters of professional artists in a variety of fields.

On the other side of the building is an addition that houses technical education and visual arts classrooms, which the school moved into just after spring break.

Memorial HSRenovation 042423 13-04252023144813

A classroom in the new Memorial High School technical education wing with the construction shop on the other side. The wing also features a sizable auto shop with three car bays.

The technical education spaces, which used to be in a separate building, are now attached on the lower floor of the two-story addition. The area features an auto shop with three car bays, multiple classrooms and a construction/woods shop, something Findorff Senior Project Manager Dave Chmielewski said “we appreciate as a construction company.” Large windows into each classroom offer a good range of vision for staff into the other spaces around them.

Memorial HSRenovation 042423 01-04252023144813

Construction has interrupted the Memorial High School parking lot and traffic patterns, but they should return to normal in the main parking lot area this fall.

The setup has disrupted Memorial’s parking, drop off and pick up areas, but Chmielewski said that should be returned for the school’s use by the end of this summer, when the school will also have a new sign featuring its new name: Vel Phillips Memorial High School.

Memorial HSRenovation 042423 04-04252023144813

The Memorial High School auditorium has been under construction since the beginning of April, with the school expected to regain use of the space in October with renovated seating and improved accessibility.

At the beginning of this month, the school’s auditorium closed for work to upgrade seating and make it more accessible for people with disabilities. Chmielewski said the school will regain use of the auditorium around October.

Memorial HSRenovation 042423 02-04252023144813

Findorff Senior Project Manager Dave Chmielewski, who is managing the Memorial High School project, stands in front of a outdoor courtyard that will be turned into an interior common space.

This summer will feature some of the more complex and disruptive work while students and staff are out of the building. That includes adding an elevator to one wing, a process that will involve cutting a hole in the existing roof.

Memorial HSRenovation 042423 05-04252023144813

Work began on the cafeteria area at Memorial High School last summer, but crews left it in a state that was usable for students during the school year.

Chmielewski called the project “kind of like a puzzle” to figure out with the school administration on how to best phase the work to be efficient and cause as little disruption as possible. They recently made a decision to alter the order of some work to focus more on perimeter projects during the school year, for example, so that the parts of the building in use have more continuity.

Memorial HSRenovation 042423 06-04252023144813

Renovations at all of the high schools, including Memorial High School seen here, include work on systems that are normally hidden above ceilings or behind walls.

That timing, Chmielewski said, has been one of the biggest challenges so far.

Memorial HSRenovation 042423 03-04252023144813

Interior renovations at Memorial High School included redone bathrooms.

“Some areas you can't go until the students are out and they’ve got to be ready when the students come back,” he said. “Couple that with some supply chain (delay) type things, so there's been some creative Plan Bs that you put in place to make sure that you’ve got contingency plans in the event something hits a snag.”

The Madison Metropolitan School District and its construction contractors for this work provided media tours of three facilities on Monday, April 24, and three more on Thursday, April 27. The Cap Times will have a story on each building and its progress.

Scott Girard joined the Cap Times in 2019 and covers K-12 education. A Madison native, he graduated from La Follette High School after attending Sennett Middle School and Elvehjem Elementary School during his own K-12 career.

Support Scott's work and local journalism by becoming a Cap Times member.

To comment on this story, submit a letter to the editor.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News