Memorial High School opens two new wings as construction continues

Staff and students have moved into two of the new wings at Memorial High School while construction crews continue to work on other additions and renovations as part of the Madison schools' $317 million 2020 capital referendum.
The school took over the music wing — with practice rooms, instrument storage and a large classroom for each of band, orchestra and choir — from the construction crews in February. The music rooms have high ceilings for acoustics and sound dampening walls with much more room to operate than the previous spaces.
On the other side of the building is an addition that houses technical education and visual arts classrooms, which the school moved into just after spring break.
The technical education spaces, which used to be in a separate building, are now attached on the lower floor of the two-story addition. The area features an auto shop with three car bays, multiple classrooms and a construction/woods shop, something Findorff Senior Project Manager Dave Chmielewski said “we appreciate as a construction company.” Large windows into each classroom offer a good range of vision for staff into the other spaces around them.
The setup has disrupted Memorial’s parking, drop off and pick up areas, but Chmielewski said that should be returned for the school’s use by the end of this summer, when the school will also have a new sign featuring its new name: Vel Phillips Memorial High School.
At the beginning of this month, the school’s auditorium closed for work to upgrade seating and make it more accessible for people with disabilities. Chmielewski said the school will regain use of the auditorium around October.
This summer will feature some of the more complex and disruptive work while students and staff are out of the building. That includes adding an elevator to one wing, a process that will involve cutting a hole in the existing roof.
Chmielewski called the project “kind of like a puzzle” to figure out with the school administration on how to best phase the work to be efficient and cause as little disruption as possible. They recently made a decision to alter the order of some work to focus more on perimeter projects during the school year, for example, so that the parts of the building in use have more continuity.
That timing, Chmielewski said, has been one of the biggest challenges so far.
“Some areas you can't go until the students are out and they’ve got to be ready when the students come back,” he said. “Couple that with some supply chain (delay) type things, so there's been some creative Plan Bs that you put in place to make sure that you’ve got contingency plans in the event something hits a snag.”
The Madison Metropolitan School District and its construction contractors for this work provided media tours of three facilities on Monday, April 24, and three more on Thursday, April 27. The Cap Times will have a story on each building and its progress.