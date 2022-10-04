The McFarland High School administrator who used the n-word has resigned.
Anne Nichols submitted her resignation letter to the McFarland School Board, which accepted it during its meeting Monday night. In her letter, the now-former associate principal and district equity coordinator acknowledged what happened earlier this month.
“On September 13, 2022, while addressing a concern that a student had said the ‘n word’ to another student, I asked a clarifying question in which I stated the full word,” Nichols wrote. “While I immediately recognized my mistake and apologized, I acknowledge the impact that hearing this word can have.
“I know there are inaccurate rumors being shared regarding what occurred, and I want to be clear that in my 33 years of education I have never used a racial slur against a student or any other human being.”
A change.org petition had nearly 600 signatures calling for the district to fire Nichols over the incident.
McFarland School District superintendent Aaron Tarnutzer shared the news with district families and staff in an email Tuesday morning. He wrote that the district “will continue to support those students and staff members that we know have been affected by this situation.”
“Since this incident occurred students and families have taken the time to share their experiences with the school district and how the district can improve in order to better serve students and families, particularly students of color,” Tarnutzer wrote. “We have learned so much and we are using this information to develop a plan with specific steps to address these issues while building upon our existing plan.”
He attached Nichols’ statement to his email, suggesting that it was important that those receiving the email “hear directly from her.”
“I recognize that her resignation and this statement is an important step in helping our school community heal from this situation, but not the only step,” he wrote.
Tarnutzer also acknowledged some frustrations from the community about the “limited communication that was provided by the district” and how long it took to get Nichols’ resignation. Tarnutzer sent an initial email to families on Sept. 15, with the high school principal and another associate principal sending another on Sept. 26.
“It has been difficult to be transparent and at the same time follow the legal advice of school attorneys,” Tarnutzer wrote Tuesday. “Please know that I hear you and welcome your feedback.”
The district plans to hire an interim associate principal for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year, with a long-term replacement hired in the spring. Tarnutzer and the district’s director of teaching and learning will work together to implement the district’s educational equity efforts for the rest of this year to fill Nichols’ role, he added.
“The district is also exploring options for long term equity leadership to begin after this school year,” he wrote.
In her resignation letter, Nichols wrote that she was “disappointed that this situation has turned into what it has.”
“I have nothing but compassion in my heart for the students, families, and staff who have been impacted by this situation,” she wrote.