Marvin Pryor, who joined the district shortly after superintendent Carlton Jenkins took over in August 2020, told the School Board Monday night he had to make a “very, very difficult decision” to leave his position as chief academic officer.
He plans to move back to Atlanta full-time to be with his wife and children.
“It was a difficult decision but I will forever be a part of the Madison community and the family here, family atmosphere,” Pryor said.
The chief academic officer position was new for the district when he was hired, with Jenkins telling the Wisconsin State Journal at the time that it would relieve some of the work for the school chiefs.
A 2021 story in Madison365 noted that, as chief academic officer, Pryor would work with Jenkins to "help set the framework for what instruction is going to look like in the 52 MMSD schools that serve some 27,000 students. He will focus on alignment between departments in how they support schools, as well as ensuring student success through graduation, college and community readiness."
MMSD spokesman Tim LeMonds confirmed in an email Friday that Pryor would leave effective Monday, March 14.
“For the time being, a team of administrators will be fulfilling different aspects of his position until we determine next steps,” LeMonds wrote.
Pryor said he had been traveling back to Atlanta every two weeks to spend a day-and-a-half there with his family, and realized he needed to be there more permanently.
Monday night, Pryor told the board he had “an incredible experience” over his 18 months in MMSD.
“I was sitting here tonight just listening to the dialogue here, it’s not happening everywhere, how we push each other to really think critically and really think deeper about the work and what we desire to do for students,” he said.
He praised the board and Jenkins, as well as the district’s vision in calling out the need to serve students of color better.
“I had never been a part of those kinds of conversations before, how we’re just calling it out and explicitly looking and leaning forward and leaning in to level the playing field for all students,” Pryor said. “I challenge you to continue to deconstruct and reconstruct policies, practices and procedures that make matters different for our Black and brown students.
“If we don’t do it, it’s not going to be done.”
Last summer, MMSD’s administrative ranks saw significant turnover. Those who left included two co-chiefs of school, Tremayne Clardy and Mike Hernandez; executive director of equity, partnerships and engagement Nichelle Nichols, who is now running for a School Board seat; executive director of building and administrative services Chad Wiese; and chief financial officer Kelly Ruppel.
Leadership turnover is common when a new superintendent takes over, as Jenkins did in August 2020. Because of the pandemic and the lateness of his joining the district, that process was likely delayed by a summer.
“Every district goes through this with a new superintendent as they sort of evaluate and develop their vision,” district spokesman Tim LeMonds said last summer. “There's going to be some changeover so that's to be expected, and I feel like it was exacerbated with the COVID situation as well.”