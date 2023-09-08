Miguel Cardona walked into Vel Phillips Memorial High School's auto shop with familiarity Thursday.
The U.S. Secretary of Education, in Madison to highlight career and technical education programming, recalled later his own experience in a technical high school where he learned how to fix cars.
“I loved it, great experience,” Cardona said. “Quite frankly, it gave me skills to learn how to work with people that are different, and that came in really handy when we were trying to reopen schools and there were people with different opinions.”
Cardona’s visit was the second in a week from the Biden administration to a Madison-area school. First Lady Jill Biden celebrated the beginning of the 2023-24 school year with teachers and union leaders at Verona’s Glacier Edge Elementary School on Aug. 31.
Thursday’s visit was part of Cardona’s “Back to School Bus Tour 2023: Raise the Bar” trip around the country. Earlier in the day, he was in Rockford, Illinois, for an announcement at an early childhood center related to students’ kindergarten experience.
Democratic officials U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan and Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez joined Cardona at Memorial along with State Superintendent Jill Underly, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and MMSD Interim Superintendent Lisa Kvistad. The group took a tour of the newly renovated technical education spaces at the high school and held a roundtable discussion about the importance of career and technical education, or CTE.
They discussed the importance of CTE as an economic driver to provide alternatives for students not interested in college and keep them in the community. Rodriguez noted the challenges of “career exploration” at college amid rising costs, making it more important to give students opportunities to explore interests earlier, something Kvistad echoed.
“I think it’s about exposing students, letting them dip their toes in different things and thinking critically about what they might be able to try to earn a life-sustainable wage,” Kvistad said.
New CTE spaces at Memorial, constructed as part of the successful 2020 capital referendum, include an expanded auto shop and expanded construction lab space.
Cardona said there has long been a “stigma” around CTE programs and asked others in the conversation how they addressed that. Memorial teacher Nathaniel Espenes looked at the space they were in, and suggested they were intentional about making it inviting and bright.
“It’s very important that they see it and their parents see it as open and inviting,” Espenes said.
Local officials stressed the importance of community partnerships between the school district, local colleges and universities and businesses. Cardona said the “synergy that’s happening in these buildings here in Madison, this is exactly what we want to see across the country.”
“Schools that are connected to industry partners, students getting real world experiences, getting apprenticeships, getting opportunities,” Cardona said. “The student engagement here was high, students want to be here, they want to learn.”
Memorial principal Matt Hendrickson, who led Cardona and other officials on the tour, said afterward it was a “wonderful opportunity” to have such a high-ranking official at the school.
“We got a little bit of behind-the-scenes to hear him talk through his educational background and where he started,” Hendrickson said. “Just seeing what it looked like for the students, to see the smiles on their faces and to talk about what they’re doing in a way that’s exciting for them.”
He hopes that it is the beginning of more opportunities for conversations like the one officials had Thursday afternoon.
“As I was talking to a few others, I said, ‘How do we have these, how do we open this up? It shouldn’t always take the secretary of education to stop by,’” Hendrickson said. “I’m hoping that this just continues to go forward for us and we build momentum.”
Madison School Board President Nichelle Nichols said she “loves the fact that he was in our school and seeing real students and getting a flavor of our programming and the potential that our students have.” That potential, Cardona said, exists for the whole community.
“(Madison schools) have what’s needed to continue to give students opportunities that we want to see across the country for other kids,” he said, noting all of the officials in attendance. “The prerequisites of sustaining this are visible here and it’s palpable.
“You could see it in the building, these buildings are beautiful — there’s an investment in this community into education, into the promise of the future.”