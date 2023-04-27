Madison West High School pool, renovation referendum work progresses

At the nearly 100-year-old Madison West High School building, construction crews working on the referendum-funded addition and renovation have made some interesting discoveries.
The one that stands out to Findorff Senior Project Manager Peter Saindon, who is overseeing the project, was a pack of cigarettes stuck in concrete from the original construction.
“I don't know if the cigarettes (are) in it or not but just we're looking at it like, ‘That had to have been 100 years old,’” Saindon said.
Another project leader noted how cool it is to see the different methodologies of construction through the years in one building.
The renovation team also found a box of handwritten high school transcripts from 80 years ago, which one of the assistant principals made sure was preserved, they said.
Since work related to the $317 million 2020 capital referendum began, crews have found things behind demolished walls that weren’t on the drawings, though Saindon said that can force creative problem-solving that can be fun to work through.
“It's very difficult to do (this project) in a 100-year-old building for sure, but it’s also really cool,” Saindon said. “You take a lot of pride in being able to touch parts of the building that people touched 100 years ago.”
The project, which anyone driving along Regent Street over the past year would have undoubtedly noticed, includes an addition for a new pool and classroom space as well as renovations throughout the building.
The pool facility, which will feature 10 lanes, two diving boards and a 600-plus capacity mezzanine for spectators, will open at the start of the new school year. About 75% of the overall West project is expected to be completed by the fall, Saindon said.
That 75% completion of work includes construction along Regent Street that will allow the lane of traffic that has been closed off to reopen.
Some of the most significant work is being done behind the scenes, with upgrades to boilers and the HVAC system. The project architects worked carefully to match the color of the original brick for the addition so it will look seamless, Saindon said.
The project currently has about 80 workers on site daily, though it has been as high as 110 and as low as 60, Saindon said.
They are pouring the concrete foundation for a new three-story welcome center on Ash Street that will house offices for school administrators and some student services.
One challenge of the projects continuing while school is in session, which is the only way to get them complete on the 2024 timeline, is collaborating to ensure safety for the students and staff in the buildings. Security measures include “Construction Zone” signs and barrier walls to keep students out, though even those require creativity and collaboration in such an old building.
“Then the students and staff don't have to be affected by what's behind the wall and they can maintain their operations outside as well,” Saindon said. “We also work with the admin team on where the walls go, how big, how strong they need to be, is there enough room for passing times or potential capacity?”
