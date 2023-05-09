Liv Abegglen was planning a road trip with two of her friends a few years ago, and her dad asked if she wanted a video game to play while they traveled.
She had the choice of Mario Kart or Super Smash Bros., and went with the latter.
“I consider it to be one of the biggest butterfly effects of my life,” Abegglen told the Cap Times.
About a year after that choice, she discovered the competitive world of esports, in which participants play video games against others. Schools are forming teams, and once Abegglen found out about it, she started one at Madison West High with a friend she made playing the game.
“It started just (because) I wanted a team and there wasn’t one,” she said.
While the West team hasn’t reached competitive success yet, some Madison high schoolers have. The La Follette High School eSports team, offered through Madison School and Community Recreation’s afterschool programming, won the state high school championship for Super Smash Bros. earlier this school year.
“There's a really strong community around it, because I just bonded with a couple of people just talking about the game, talking about our matches, talking about characters,” La Follette captain Matthew Wright told the Cap Times in January. “That type of interaction is really fun because you know you've got a shared interest, you know you've already got a bunch in common with this other person if you're at a state competition.”
In the Madison area, Edgewood, Oregon, Verona, McFarland, Waunakee and Sun Prairie high schools are among those that are members of the Wisconsin High School Esports Association, or WIHSEA, according to the organization’s website.
Abegglen is somewhat of a rarity in the esports world, which is predominantly male. She said that while the gaming scene “in general is kind of notorious for getting sexist and toxic pretty fast,” that hasn’t been her experience so far.
“Part of that might be that the (Super Smash Bros.) game encourages people to get outside and talk to people and it’s a lot harder to be mean to someone to their face than over the internet,” she said.
Still, she’s the only female player at West and one of a few around the state.
“It’s extremely skewed but I do feel like I get a lot of respect and people are polite and treat me like anyone else, which is how I want to be treated,” she said.
When she wanted to start the team, she went to the WIHSEA website for guidance. Mike Dahle, the organization’s president and a teacher at Elkhorn Area High School, helped start the competitions in Wisconsin with the game League of Legends, with students from seven schools competing.
“Now we’ve got like 150, 160 schools competing throughout the state,” Dahle said. “This is making a positive impact on our students... it’s creating a place for students who maybe don’t necessarily belong to many other clubs or organizations in schools and it still celebrates those that are competing at a high level.”
Dahle said his students have told him that competing in esports gives them an idea of “where their next group of friends are when they go to college.” All of last year’s seniors who have gone on to two- or four-year universities quickly joined the gaming club or esports team, he said.
“They know that’s their place of belonging and those are like-minded individuals that they can assimilate with pretty easily on campus,” he said, adding other benefits such as employability skills and leadership qualities.
Abegglen now does graphic design work for WIHSEA, Dahle said. He said inclusiveness in gaming is “vital.”
“We want to have people from different, varying backgrounds and experiences in order to make decisions going forward,” he said. “We don’t want just an echo chamber of people that have the exact same experience and backgrounds, we don’t make informed decisions that way.”
He said the young women who participate “are often team captains.”
“If I look at my own school right now, the leader of almost all of the largest student organizations in this building are all female leaders,” Dahle said. “And esports is really not that much different.”
Abegglen, who will graduate next month, has found the group at West to be “super satisfying,” as she likes to compete and has made new friends from both her own school and others they compete with.
“It’s one of the coolest things I’ve done,” Abegglen said. “It’s definitely a confidence booster that I’ve done that and I’m just glad that, even if I hadn’t founded it, I’m glad that we have a team now.”