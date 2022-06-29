Katina Maclin won’t be able to vote this fall, but her ideas will be present at every polling place in the city of Madison.
The high school junior, who recently moved from Sun Prairie to Glendale, designed two new voting-themed stickers for voters to consider grabbing after filling out their ballot.
“It speaks to how everyone can have an impact,” Maclin told the Cap Times. “What young people can contribute is something that we should take into consideration.”
The stickers came about as part of Maclin’s internship with the City of Madison Clerk’s Office during the 2021-22 school year. Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl, who Maclin credited with tons of support on the art project, wrote in an email that “it was inspiring to see Katina’s perseverance and creative process” in creating the stickers.
“I imagine it was challenging to be given the task of creating a couple designs for I Voted stickers without any additional guidance or specifications,” Witzel-Behl wrote. “I am proud of Katina and know she will go on to accomplish great things.”
The designs, one of which is a spin on the same red, white and blue colors of the current stickers and another that celebrates the importance of everyone’s vote, are “better than anything we could have imagined,” Witzel-Behl wrote.
Maclin was the first to work in the clerk’s office through the “I Can” internship and mentorship program with 100 Black Men of Madison, Inc. A longtime interest in advocacy and government made it a natural fit for her, Maclin said, though it almost didn’t happen, as an email about it went to her school district email address in summer 2021 — a place she wasn’t looking regularly.
Luckily, she hadn’t missed the opportunity. When she started, she was “super excited.”
“I was ecstatic, I didn’t even really think about what would come out of it, I was just so excited to go,” she recalled. “Whatever they want me to do, if they need me to go get them coffee, I’ll do it.”
Maclin and Witzel-Behl had a conversation early on about the high schooler’s interests, one of which was art. That clicked when the two were looking in one of the storage rooms that holds the current “I voted” stickers, and Witzel-Behl shared that Maclin could redo them — though Maclin recalls it as “just a thought” at the time.
A few months later, it became her project, and it was one she was passionate about for the rest of her internship. Amid moving schools, being sick multiple times and the challenges of the creative process, she’s “kind of in a state of shock” now that it’s complete.
“I feel pretty proud of myself because the process was very difficult,” she said. “I remember times I would come home and I would just cry to my mom, ‘I’m so stressed out, they’re expecting this from me, I don’t know what to do.’”
Overcoming those challenges has taught her lessons she’ll remember for the rest of her life.
“Whenever you commit to doing something, it’s really important to follow through,” she said. “It’s really important to also be ready for when an opportunity comes to you, which is what my mom tells me a lot.”
Witzel-Behl hopes Maclin’s peers will notice her work at the polls this fall.
“For November elections, we typically have hundreds of high school students working at our polling locations,” Witzel-Behl wrote. “It should be inspiring for those students to be able to hand out I Voted stickers that were designed by a high school student.”
Design inspiration
The clerk’s office revealed two new sticker designs Tuesday, with posters and bookmarks to encourage voter turnout also designed by Maclin still to come.
Maclin said her “Every Vote Matters” sticker design was a spinoff from a bookmark design she had worked on. The main idea, she explained, was to recognize how important voting is for those that have not always had the right in this country — women and Black people, especially.
“It’s been very hard for women to get the right to vote, very hard for Black people to get the right to vote, very hard for people of color in general to get the right to vote,” she said. “I wanted to make a statement so that when people vote, they realize how much power that they have.
“Your vote is determining how everyone will live, how the schools will be, how rules will be set, and it's really important to realize if you can vote, if you can get registered to vote, that your vote will matter.”
Maclin considers the other sticker a “spinoff” of the current red, white and blue stickers people are already familiar with. She hopes that what she considers a more “edgy” and “rebellious” design will engage younger voters and intrigue those who are used to seeing the same sticker.
“It’s fun and brings life more into it,” she explained.
Hoping to start her own graphic design business, Maclin is glad to have added to her portfolio in a meaningful way.
"I want to thank (the clerk's office) for allowing me to grow my portfolio and after the whole project is done, I'm going to keep seeking opportunities and hope to do more to help the community," she said.