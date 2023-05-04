Madison Teachers Inc. is encouraging Madison educators to work only during their contracted hours for Teacher Appreciation Week next week.
MTI President Michael Jones said the effort is meant to illustrate how much work educators do outside of the hours they’re paid for.
“That includes communications, that includes planning, grades, essentially a lot of the unpaid and unrecognized work that happens after and before contract hours," Jones said, to "make sure our leadership doesn’t take that for granted like it feels like they are right now.”
The encouragement comes as the union and the Madison Metropolitan School District disagree over a proposed wage increase in next year’s budget, among other items. Hundreds of MTI members and supporters showed up to the April School Board meeting, where the 2023-24 budget proposal was made public, to demand an 8% increase in base wages and smaller class sizes.
In a challenging budget cycle full of uncertainty over what the state will provide, the district’s current proposal includes a 3.5% base wage increase.
Teacher Appreciation Week runs May 8-12 this year. Last year during Teacher Appreciation Week, MTI and the district officially exchanged proposals for base wage increases that were significantly far apart.
Two days before that exchange, the district posted a video to Facebook with district leaders thanking teachers that drew more than 150 comments — nearly all of them including an ask for the maximum base wage increase, including many with exactly the same phrasing.
Jones said that while messages and supportive donations from parents or community members are nice, better working conditions are what make staff feel truly appreciated.
He said the Madison community and parents of schoolchildren have generally been “very, very strongly supportive of Madison public schools,” including problem-solving together when challenges come up, and he hopes that can happen again on the issue of staff turnover.
“In this current environment, we just want to remind people we’re here for the kids but we can’t just take that love for granted,” he said. “We cannot continue this toxic system of not recognizing the labor that goes into it.”
Earlier this year, some staff told the Cap Times that students’ needs were not being met amid a shortage of substitutes and full-time staff.
“We are spending so much time not only trying to make it through the day but honestly cover for all the things that aren’t going well in the schools,” Jones said. “We are losing our time to prep or losing our time to take care of not only ourselves, but to... make sure that we have a fully functioning school because we have so many openings and unfilled positions.“
Jones also criticized the district’s response to staff shortages.
“People have lost their planning time for all sorts of reasons and the district’s response has really been to try to schedule more meetings, schedule more professional development, more things that take up people’s time,” Jones said.
Long term, Jones said that without pay and conditions that recognize the work of educators, the cycle of turnover is likely to continue.
“We’re saying you can’t take workers for granted,” Jones said. “When you do that you lose more workers, and the most important piece is that it harms the kids, because that’s when your class sizes swell, that’s when needs are not being met, that’s when all sorts of things fall apart.”