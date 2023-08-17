Teaching vacancies this summer in Madison public schools are nearly halved from a year ago.
Last July, the Madison Metropolitan School District had 261 vacancies in its teacher workforce, which includes classroom teachers, cross categorical teachers, bilingual teachers and library and technology specialists. This summer, as of July 22, the number was 143, according to district data presented to the School Board at a retreat last month.
“This summer, we have been working tirelessly to ensure that our buildings are fully staffed and that each school is best positioned to hit the ground running when the first bell rings,” MMSD Deputy Superintendent TJ McCray said in a statement. “We are in a much better spot today than we were at this time last year from a staffing perspective, and we can attribute that to a number of factors working in concert.”
The news isn’t universally good, however, as there are more than double the number of custodial vacancies from the same time last year, up to 31 from 13 a year ago.
“While custodial help has been needed, we’re seeing an uptick in the number of applicants entering our system,” McCray said. “We are confident that, as we continue to bring new employees who fill these vital roles on board, we will soon be at a place where every building has the support it requires to run as smoothly and as well as possible.”
Madison Teachers Inc. President Michael Jones said there are multiple reasons the vacancy number is down, including the district’s elimination of some vacant positions as MMSD navigates declining enrollment and a challenging budget.
Any vacancies, whether it’s among teachers, custodians, food service workers or others in a school building, Jones said, can create stress for everyone.
“Every time there’s an open position, that means more people have to fill in for that position,” he said. “There’s the physical stress in terms of actually having to fill in those positions, but more importantly is the emotional, mental stress that covering for everyone out forces on everyone in the building.”
Those stressors are often passed on to students, he said.
“The kids do not know if the adult that’s going to be in front of them today is going to be the same adult tomorrow, and that sort of consistency we know is fundamental toward stability and success and growth in our children, which is the most important piece of this work,” he said.
Last year, many vacancies remained into the school year. In some cases, that meant other staff rotating into elementary school classrooms throughout the day to teach, with some students’ needs not being met, according to staff.
The Cap Times requested more updated numbers for vacancies than the figure on July 22, but the district was unable to provide them. Spokesperson Ian Folger said the Human Resources department was hoping to, but it is an especially busy time for hiring and onboarding with the school year approaching.
Of the 143 vacancies at that time, 37% were either in cross categorical — staff who help students in special education programming — or bilingual teachers, with 53 vacancies between them. Other areas with double digit numbers of openings were classroom teachers in grades 1-5 and 6-8 with 14 and 12 respectively; high school core content teachers with 12; student and staff support positions with 16; and world language teachers with 10.
The schools with the most vacancies were Black Hawk Middle School — the only middle school in double digits at 14 — and La Follette and West high schools, with 11 and 10 unfilled positions, respectively. Among elementary schools, Allis Elementary, which is moving to the new Southside Elementary School building this fall, led the way with eight vacancies.
McCray suggested the 8% base wage increase approved by the School Board this spring, which was the maximum amount allowed by the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission, helped retain existing staff and bring more applicants. Jones agreed, and said the timing of the raise was especially important, coming before the end of the 2022-2023 school year.
“That really helps send a message that the district understands the value of its employees,” Jones said.
McCray also noted “a number of key hires” in the Human Resources department that have improved hiring and onboarding processes. The district’s HR department received a critical audit this spring that outlined a list of concerns and offered suggested improvements.
The new HR senior executive director, Jennifer Trendel, began her role in July.
Jones of the teachers union said he’s seen improvements in HR operations but there needs to be more, as he’s still hearing about candidates who find delays in the process and end up in other districts. He called the district’s inability to process and onboard over the past couple years “one of the biggest barriers” to filling vacancies.
“Our Human Resources department is doing their best and they have been far more responsive in the last few months, so I think there’s a lot of growth,” he said. “But there’s also a lot of need to make sure that we are continuing to grow if we’re going to want to see a reduction in those vacant positions going into this year and throughout the entire school year.”