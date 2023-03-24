Madison students found a soapbox Thursday and used it to share the biggest challenges their generation faces.
Ninety middle and high school students attended the Project Soapbox event at the Overture Center, giving speeches that responded to the prompt, “What is the most pressing issue facing young people today and what should be done about it?”
From concerns about racial discrimination and anti-transgender legislation to fat-shaming and climate change, the students who spoke during the afternoon’s “mainstage” event demonstrated a passion for their subjects and encouraged the dozens of peers and adults listening to them to take action.
“It is time that we take a stand to correct this longstanding issue,” said Lee K-P, talking about the challenges of youth mental health. “You could be the difference this world needs.”
Some students were identified only by initials or first names while others shared their full names with the audience.
Students from 14 Madison Metropolitan School District schools attended the event, hosted by Mikva Challenge, with groups beginning in breakout rooms around the Overture Center. Each room selected one speaker to move on to the mainstage portion, and one of those speakers will be selected to move on to the national event, held in May in Washington, D.C.
MMSD social studies teacher leader Marty Moe said after the event he was “inspired” after hearing the speeches and the audience’s strong positive response to each student who spoke.
“When you get them in a group like this in one place and they’re up on stage and presenting, it’s really impactful, just the breadth of topics as well as the depth and personal connections,” Moe said.
Students used personal experiences and statistics to make their case for why their issue mattered to them and why it should matter to others. Nick Robinson called for action to end racial discrimination after outlining a situation his father, who is Black, experienced in a traffic stop by police.
“If we can do this, we can make a better world where everyone is treated fairly and equally,” he said. “That’s a world I would like to see. Would you?”
After each speaker, the audience — encouraged by the emcees at the beginning — gave thunderous applause. Some in the audience also shared “appreciations” for each speaker, telling the room what they took away from various speeches.
One said they learned about an issue they didn’t know much about after a speaker talked about neo-colonialism, while another thanked a speaker for sharing their personal story on obesity.
Leo K spoke about transgender rights, putting a personal voice to the effect that anti-trans legislation around the country can have and noting that a high proportion of transgender people who are murdered are transgender Black women.
“I deserve a world where my existence is celebrated, not stigmatized,” Leo said. “Please, protect our rights. Please, protect trans rights. Most of all, please, protect my rights.”
After that speech, one member of the audience called it “one of the best speeches I have ever heard,” adding that it brought them to tears.
After all 11 speakers finished, Mikva Challenge’s Mia Salamone asked for more reflection from the audience.
Oly K.K., who spoke about obesity, said they felt “heard.” Another speaker said they were inspired to research a topic they hadn’t heard about before.
And one audience member responded to the speech on climate change.
“After this I’m going to pick up trash,” they said.