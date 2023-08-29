No Madison Metropolitan School District elementary school student can receive an out-of-school suspension.
The School Board unanimously approved a two-year-old addendum to the district’s Behavior Education Plan Monday night, codifying a practice that has been in place since October 2021.
The board also unanimously voted down a proposal from administration to allow for exceptions to the ban for extreme situations involving fourth and fifth graders.
“I do think it’s complicated to have these two motions together because one undermines the other,” board member Ali Muldrow said, asking staff how they handled extreme behavior last year without the ability to use suspensions.
District Coordinator of Progressive Discipline Lili Hangartner said “schools would be doing the same thing that they have been since the moratorium was put in place.
“Which is troubleshooting with student services staff to support the student for whatever the need is that is identified,” Hangartner said.
The proposal would have had the BEP, which the district is expected to revisit on a broader basis this fall, allow for an out-of-school suspension for fourth and fifth graders “exhibiting behaviors that pose an imminent, ongoing risk to the health or safety of the student or others.”
According to a memo on the subject attached to Monday’s agenda, school principals who wanted to request an out-of-school suspension would have had to “go through a multi-step process, starting with consultation with the Coordinator of Progressive Discipline,” to confirm that it’s “absolutely necessary and appropriate to allow for the planning of interventions to address the student’s needs.”
The policy language would have limited any such suspension to the remainder of the day an incident occurred and one additional day, with a “re-admit conference” occurring on the third day.
Board member Nicki Vander Meulen said before voting that while she was against the exception allowing any out-of-school suspensions, she wants to make sure teachers are given enough support to help students.
“What’s going to happen otherwise is the amount of seclusion and restraint is going to go up and the time out room is going to basically be a de facto segregation,” she said. “I know how I plan to vote, I’m just saying I want to cautiously watch it to make sure that doesn’t happen and that teachers are given enough support in those situations.”
In June, when the changes were first considered by the board, Associate Superintendent of Elementary Schools Deb Hoffman said it can be important to “create space” after an incident. The board chose to delay its vote on the change at that time so administration could provide more information.
“If there was an extreme negative altercation between students that results in a large injury, then we would want some space and time to get the proper people to facilitate the conversation, to manage the behaviors that were happening and to bring the community back together in terms of the students who were witnessing or being harmed by another individual,” Hoffman said.
Before the vote, Muldrow said data shows suspensions not only don’t improve students’ behavior in the future, but they can make it worse. She also noted the ongoing racial disparities in who is suspended.
Data shared earlier this year showed that in the first semester of the 2022-23 school year, out-of-school suspensions had risen among middle and high schoolers.
More than half of the students receiving a suspension were Black, with 22% of Black middle school students being suspended in the first semester last year compared to 9% of middle schoolers overall. At the high school level, 15% of Black students were suspended compared to 5% of high school students overall.
Reducing those disparities was among the goals of the BEP when it was created in 2014, but implementation has been a challenge at schools, leaving staff unsure of how to handle certain situations.
The BEP replaced the student code of conduct and outlines “levels” of behaviors and appropriate disciplinary responses to those levels.
A Level 1 behavior incident, for example, is handled within the classroom. A Level 3 incident requires support staff and will result in an out-of-school suspension for one to three days unless the school and student pursue an alternative to suspension. Level 5 incidents result in a five-day out-of-school suspension and recommendation for expulsion.