Madison Metropolitan School District residents can offer input on the next iteration of the district’s strategic framework beginning Wednesday night.
As district officials consider a recalibration of the current plan, there are five public input sessions in the coming weeks. The first is tonight at the Urban League, 2222 S. Park St., from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
The rest are all also from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on the following dates at these locations:
• Thursday, May 26: Mendota Elementary School, 4002 School Road
• Wednesday, June 1: Memorial High School, 201 S. Gammon Road
• Thursday, June 2: The Life Center, 4402 Femrite Dr.
• Wednesday, June 8: virtual via Zoom
The 20-page document, first adopted in 2013 and revised in 2018, outlines a vision, core values and goals for the district.
“Now, nearly five years later, through multiple pandemics, public education has shifted,” the district states on its website. “It’s time to take a fresh look at this guiding document, listen to the voices of our community, and co-create to refine our path forward to ensure we have even more successes.”
Refreshments and childcare for children ages 4-11 will be provided during the in-person meetings, while the district welcomes middle and high school students to participate in the sessions.
Masks will be required indoors at all sessions.
The three goals in the current iteration of the plan are:
• Every child is on track to graduate ready for college, career and community
• The district and every school in it is a place where children, staff and families thrive
• African American children and youth excel in school, with a note about the importance of Black Excellence
Each goal comes with measurables for success, including math and reading proficiency levels, school climate survey questions and participation rates in certain programs. The plan also outlines five “major levers for change” to help toward the goals, including empowering school communities, investing in people and planning for the future.
The School Board will receive updates on the progress of the recalibration over the coming months before administrators present a final plan to board members in October.