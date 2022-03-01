The Madison Metropolitan School District will offer staff an extra 10 days of leave for COVID-19-related reasons, with the leave retroactive to the beginning of the school year.
The Madison School Board Monday approved the additional leave, which is in addition to the extra five leave days and two mental health days the board approved in January.
“Our staff desperately needs it,” board member Nicki Vander Meulen said.
Madison Teachers Inc. and staff members have been asking for additional COVID leave throughout the school year, citing missed days waiting for test results or quarantining with a child at home who had tested positive. The 10 new days apply to the following situations:
- The employee has tested positive for COVID and is subject to a federal, state, or local isolation order related to COVID-19
- The employee is unvaccinated, has an exemption, and is ordered to quarantine
- The employee fails the district’s health screener and must stay home
- The employee has to remain at home to care for a family member who has tested positive for COVID-19 or for a child whose daycare or school has closed because of COVID-19
The latter two were not part of the administration’s proposal to the board going into the meeting Monday night, but the board approved an amendment from Vander Meulen to add them. MTI had sent a letter Monday morning to School Board members, superintendent Carlton Jenkins and chief of human resources Tracey Caradine asking for the leave to apply to that broader list of situations.
MTI president Michael Jones told the board during public comment that a policy not including those situations would be “extremely detrimental for the morale of district employees.”
“Both categories are huge impacts in terms of our ability to staff schools,” Jones said.
In January, district and MTI officials said that initial vote was a short-term solution to an ongoing problem and that discussions would continue on a broader solution.
“We’re just trying to get to where we can best show value for all of our people,” Jenkins said at the time. “We all come back together and figure out the remainder of what we need to do for this year.”
MTI had circulated a petition in January regarding the district’s return to in-person instruction amid the Omicron variant’s spread. In it, the union suggested “all employees should have a restoration of 10 sick days and should recover all lost wages for absences related to COVID-19.”
“This includes failed symptom screeners, quarantine of staff, students and family members, and isolation from having COVID-19; all related to MMSD and public health protocols,” the union wrote. “This will allow staff to deal with absences during the 2021-22 school year and beyond without additional harm.”
Much of the School Board’s discussion Monday night, which ended with six votes in favor of the new leave and an abstention from Christina Gomez Schmidt, focused on who the leave would apply to and confusion over how the January leave had been applied.
Caradine told board members that caring for a family member with COVID had been an allowable reason to use the five days granted in January, though those days were not retroactive to the beginning of the school year. That meant that if an employee had used up their sick days in October, then had to care for a child sick with COVID in early December, they would not have been paid for the latter.
With the 10 days approved Monday, they could now receive pay for that time.
Multiple board members said they were dissatisfied with the process of this leave coming to them, noting the confusion during the discussion and wishing they had more time. Gomez Schmidt proposed delaying the vote to a special meeting next week, but the motion died with no second from another board member.
Board member Cris Carusi said she would like items like this to come first to board work group meetings rather than at the same meeting where they would be voted on.
“In the future, I really hope that these proposals to support our staff come to us in a work group meeting so we can hash out some of these details before we sit down to vote on them,” Carusi said. “It’s really difficult to do this work through amendments. It’s much easier to do this work through a feedback process at a work group meeting followed by a vote on something we all have talked about and feel comfortable with.”