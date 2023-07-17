Tim LeMonds is no longer employed by the Madison Metropolitan School District.
The former executive director of communications and public affairs retired effective immediately Monday, according to a district statement signed by Interim Superintendent Lisa Kvistad. The change follows allegations of harassment and bullying from current and former employees and a court case in which he tried to keep those allegations from public view.
LeMonds began his role as spokesperson in fall 2019. He went on leave in mid-June, shortly after Kvistad took over the role from the outgoing Carlton Jenkins.
“We are committed to rebuilding community trust, supporting our communications team, and stabilizing district practices during this transitional year for the district,” Kvistad said in the statement announcing LeMonds' retirement.
She said the district will focus on four goals in the coming year: student achievement and well-being; creating a foundation to attract and hire a new superintendent, which "requires strong communication and collaboration;" improving efficiency and effectiveness of operations and communications processes; and hiring and retaining high quality staff.
"In the coming weeks, the District will review the structural organization of the department amid other leadership changes and then post to fill the director role," Kvistad said. "In the meantime, we look forward to working with the media to transform how we share the stories of MMSD."
LeMonds had been at the center of controversy since May as documents released through an open records request included allegations of harassment and bullying from his employees. The complaint was made last fall, and the district found insufficient evidence to take punitive action against LeMonds.
LeMonds fought the release of the complaint in court, suing the district to keep it private. Ultimately he lost that case, and the complaint was released in late May.
In the complaint, filed in October, employees detailed instances of LeMonds yelling at employees, talking behind their backs to coworkers and negative statements about female journalists and the media.
Those statements included calling one female journalist a “pig of a journalist” and another “a horrible human being.” According to the complaint, multiple former employees in the department cited LeMonds as at least part of the reason they left their job.
“In writing this complaint, it is difficult to fully convey the effect years of screaming, demoralizing criticism, name-calling, belittling, lying and intimidation has had on us as employees,” the complaint states. “For current employees, every day there is a gnawing knot in the pit of our stomachs, a constant anxiety that one phone call or unsuspecting Zoom meeting could end with being yelled at or having our jobs threatened.”
The investigation outcome document did not include findings for some of the incidents in the complaint, including his treatment of the media.