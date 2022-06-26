Madison Metropolitan School District staff would get a 3% base wage increase under an updated preliminary budget proposal from the district, more than the 2% originally offered but still below the 4.7% staff have asked for.
The district shared the latest version of the 2022-23 budget Friday afternoon as part of the June 27 School Board meeting agenda, where the board will vote on a preliminary budget as it does annually at the end of June. The budget will be finalized this fall after enrollment numbers are known, with the board voting again on a final version in October.
Madison Teachers Inc. has made a public push for a 4.7% base wage increase since the district’s initial preliminary budget proposal released in late April, which included a 2% base wage increase along with an increase for longevity and educational attainment. The 4.7%, determined by the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission, is the maximum MTI was allowed to negotiate for in collective bargaining discussions.
The difference between the initial proposals was about $7 million. MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds wrote in an email Friday he would "look into the total cost" of the one percentage point increase, but did not provide a final number or respond to questions about how the district arrived at the 3% proposal.
In an April Weekly Update to the School Board, district officials estimated that a 2.5% increase would cost an additional $1.3 million over the 2% proposal, while a 3.5% increase would cost an additional $3.9 million.
MTI did not respond to an email request for comment sent Friday afternoon.
Staff members will also receive "steps and lanes" increases for longevity and educational attainment, which the district said is an additional 2% increase for an average employee. MTI has noted that not all employees will receive that, however.
The union suggested throughout the dispute that anything less than 4.7% would further imperil the already-challenging staffing environment in the district after a year that featured low substitute fill rates, leaving teachers covering classes outside their own and missing prep time.
“We’re not coming out of anger; we’re coming out of fear,” MTI president Michael Jones told the board in May. “A fear that we’re going to continue or see worse than what we’ve experienced this year.”
MMSD, meanwhile, has pointed mostly to a challenging state budget cycle that did not raise the revenue limits, which set the maximum a district can take in through the combination of local property taxes and state aid. While there is a large influx of federal COVID-19 relief funding, officials have expressed hesitancy at using that one-time money for ongoing operational costs like salaries.
“You're going to hear no argument from us that our teachers and our staff deserve better,” LeMonds said at one of MTI's rallies in May. “The fiscal reality is, we are looking at a very regressive state budget and it has put us in a position where — I know our superintendent has mentioned this on several occasions — we're needing to choose between what is right and what is right.”
Many other districts in the state, however, have already agreed to the 4.7% number, including the other four districts that along with MMSD make up the “big five” largest districts.
MTI has also asked for a $5 an hour increase in the salary schedule for special education assistants and school security assistants, who are hourly employees. That salary schedule is part of the Employee Handbook, which has changes approved by the School Board.
It cannot, however, be directly negotiated between MTI and MMSD under Act 10, which limited the collective bargaining rights of public sector unions.
Officials indicated during a discussion earlier this month, however, that they were looking to find some increase, with the full $5 an hour increase estimated to cost about $3.3 million.