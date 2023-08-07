Community members can now weigh in on the type of leader they'd like as the next Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent.
The district’s website now includes a “leadership profile” survey that will help the Madison School Board and its consultant on the search, Alma Advisory Group, develop a job description for the position when it's posted this fall. Alma will also hold focus groups in early October with staff and “other stakeholders.”
The 14-question survey, open until early October, asks respondents to rate on a 1-5 scale the importance of various listed priorities for a superintendent and skills required for someone in the position.
Priorities listed on the survey include developing leaders, maintaining district financial health, closing the achievement gap, meeting student social and emotional needs, preparing students for college or careers, supporting staff, improving academic performance and ensuring student safety.
On the skills portion of the survey, respondents are asked to rate the importance of things like using data to inform decisions; focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion; communicating; establishing a district vision and strategy; and being collaborative and skilled at managing competing priorities.
A later question asks those taking the survey to list three things the district needs to accomplish in the next five years to be “successful.”
Respondents also are asked to provide some of their own demographic information, including their race or ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, disability status, neighborhood of residence, age, household income and what schools their children attend. Alma and board members have emphasized the importance of receiving input from a diverse group of community members in this process.
Surveys like this are common in searches for a superintendent. In the 2019 search, the survey received more than 1,400 responses, with more than 200 other community members engaged through meetings. That survey had similar themes, though it also asked respondents to highlight district strengths and the most important issues facing MMSD at the time.
Responses indicated the next superintendent needed to have collaborative leadership skills, communication skills and cultural competency and exhibit characteristics of integrity, commitment to the community and good judgment.
That search resulted in the hire of Matthew Gutiérrez from Texas from a pool of 31 applicants and three finalists. The March 2020 week he visited as the superintendent-to-be ended with the announcement that schools would be closed amid the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Less than a month later, Gutiérrez rescinded his acceptance of the position. The School Board began a new search, resulting in the hire of Carlton Jenkins, who began in August 2020.
In February of this year, Jenkins announced he would retire from MMSD after less than three years in the top role. The School Board appointed Lisa Kvistad, a retired longtime administrator in the district, to the interim superintendent role for the 2023-24 school year.
Kvistad began the role in June.
In May, the board and Alma agreed to take the longer of two search timeline options. Under that timeline, finalists will be announced in February or March, with a hire announcement expected in March.