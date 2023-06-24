The year ahead for the Madison Metropolitan School District promises to be a busy one with both short- and long-term consequences.
From early literacy and the Behavior Education Plan to budgets and a search for its next permanent leader, there’s no shortage of big-picture items to complement the work of learning inside school buildings and classrooms.
As interim superintendent, Lisa Kvistad has just a year to oversee it all and help chart MMSD’s future. She began in her role June 12, with Carlton Jenkins moving to a role to help her in the transition as he approaches his retirement from Wisconsin education after three years as the MMSD superintendent.
Despite the time-limited position, Kvistad said the year is as important as any other for students, meaning it can’t be a year of inaction while waiting for the next permanent leader.
“First graders have one chance to be a first grader, graduating seniors have one chance to graduate; it is a big deal,” Kvistad told the Cap Times in an interview Thursday.
Kvistad worked in the district for nearly two decades as a principal and central office administrator before she retired in 2020. She continued to work with the district after retirement as it sought a new direction on early literacy and she helped mentor some administration officials.
The School Board announced her appointment as interim in April, touting her experience and familiarity here as perfect for the transitionary role.
Then-School Board President Ali Muldrow told the Cap Times in April she was “incredibly grateful to have gotten to collaborate with my fellow board members” to choose Kvistad, who she called “qualified, compassionate and a leader that centers the needs of all of our students.”
“Lisa is the right fit for us in this transition period,” Muldrow said. “She knows our district and she knows our educators and she has been a steadfast supporter of MMSD.”
Kvistad's not the only one taking over a new leadership role in the district. Earlier this month, MMSD announced a new senior executive director of human resources, Jennifer Trendel, and a new assistant superintendent of financial services, Robert Soldner. Kvistad called both “outstanding hires.”
She's putting together her new leadership team in what she calls phase one of the organizational chart. By the start of the school year, she’ll share phase two “with more of the details around central office structures and supports to schools” along with a transition plan.
Kvistad listed four top priorities for the year ahead: student achievement, specifically literacy and social-emotional skill development; creating a foundation for the new superintendent; creating clear systems for communication and ways of working; and hiring and onboarding staff.
Transparency, both with the media and the community, are also high on Kvistad’s list, she said, pointing to what she considers an “obligation” to work with the media, especially through the superintendent search.
She said she could not comment on the situation surrounding the district’s executive director of communications and public affairs, Tim LeMonds, who is on leave following an investigation into employee allegations of bullying that became public last month, as it is a personnel issue. But, she said, the district wants “all of our spaces and places in Madison and for our teams to be healthy, supportive and safe.”
“We know that we have work to do to wrap around our communications team and to all of our teams in Madison to rebuild trust, to find value and help people to find places where they are contributing members to the organization,” Kvistad said.
“It’s important that we are explicit about how communication flows where people can get questions answered, where people can be heard,” she added later.
Madison's classrooms at the forefront
Kvistad said she hopes to keep schools and classrooms at the forefront of decisions in the year ahead even as she and the board work on big picture issues.
“There is always a temptation to be pulled in lots of different directions,” she said. “But really the work of what happens in schools between a teacher and a child, that is the most important work and central office is in service of that.”
To that end, Kvistad said she was “very proud” of the School Board’s recent decision to give the maximum-allowed 8% base wage increase to those teachers and other staff members. Despite setting up some difficult budget decisions in the year ahead, she called it a “critical” investment.
“That will go a long way in helping our staff members to understand their value and the talents that they bring to the classroom,” she said. “I really believe that that is part of us uplifting the profession of teaching, really signaling to our educators that this is a place where we want our educators to find joy in that profession of teaching, and pass that joy on to students as a love of learning.”
It could also attract more staff members after high turnover and significant staffing shortages in schools around the country, including in MMSD. Kvistad said the district has “less than half of the number of vacancies right now than we did last year.”
She’s already seen progress from HR in its hiring processes, too, including the implementation of a new software system that will make the department’s hiring work more coherent.
“One of the changes you'll see in our HR practices is that's going to be a focus year round; that shouldn't just happen right around this time of year,” she said. “We owe our district the responsibility of doing that year round.”
Kvistad sees the year ahead as "a great opportunity" for the district and its students.
"I want to be sure that that is seamless, and I make the transition and I support the new superintendent coming in as best as I can and will continue to be here to support the district if needed in any capacity once the new superintendent is on board," she said. "I am committed to MMSD and excited about how we can do this together."