Small changes proposed to the Madison Metropolitan School District’s long-controversial Behavior Education Plan this spring are a precursor to a more significant look at the policy this fall.
MMSD administrators have proposed a series of amendments to the BEP, including language around drug possession and distribution, the penalty for having a lookalike weapon and physical contact with staff.
Board members largely focused on the proposals in front of them Monday night. They are expected to vote on the changes at the June 26 board meeting.
But the proposed changes are small compared to what’s planned for this fall, when Executive Director of Student and Staff Supports Leia Esser said staff are “excited and poised for” a “true rewrite of our policy and our practice guidance.” They had originally hoped to do that this year, but the coordinator of progressive discipline position was vacant for more than a year-and-a-half until Lili Hangartner took over the role recently.
Esser said the process this fall will heavily involve students, including having them help build the policy instead of reacting to drafts.
Many in the Madison community have said since its 2014 creation that the behavior plan has good intentions, including reducing racial disparities in suspension and expulsion rates. But it has been a challenge to implement at schools, many have said, leaving staff unsure of how to handle certain situations when they arise.
Meanwhile, the disparities remain. Data shared with the board in February show that 22% of Black middle school students received a suspension in the first semester of this school year compared to 9% of middle schoolers overall. At the high school level, it was 15% and 5%, respectively.
Board members Savion Castro and Ali Muldrow said a bigger picture discussion about the outcomes of suspensions will be necessary, as they do not often lead to success for the students suspended.
The Behavior Education Plan replaced the student code of conduct and outlines “levels” of behaviors and appropriate disciplinary responses to those levels.
A Level 1 behavior incident, for example, is handled within the classroom. A Level 3 incident requires support staff and will result in an out-of-school suspension for one to three days unless the school and student pursue an alternative to suspension. Level 5 incidents result in a five-day out-of-school suspension and recommendation for expulsion.
The School Board put a moratorium on out-of-school suspensions for all K-5 students last year, so the proposed updates this spring include aligning the levels with that decision for the elementary BEP.
One item not among the changes proposed was cell phone use, but Board President Nichelle Nichols said she expects that to be a topic of discussion in the near future.
“One of the things that I am still hearing is contributing to other behaviors of our students that may not be the focus tonight is the impact of cell phones,” Nichols said.
Proposed changes
Esser called the proposals discussed Monday “minor corrective changes.”
Those changes outlined Monday include adding specific language about physical contact with staff that falls short of an “attack,” with punishment beginning at Level 3 for elementary students and Level 4 for secondary students. Second incidents by a student would progress by one level under the new language.
Hangartner said the addition is important to allow staff to consider the the intent of a student in a situation.
“It’s never OK for a student to put their hands on a staff member,” Hangartner said. “However, there are different situations and different factors that go into every situation (and) we want to look at each student’s behavior as its own individual situation and make a fact-based determination.”
Muldrow said it’s also important for the behavior plan to consider “how do we heal from that incident so folks can stay in relationship and stay in community” after an incident, accidental or not.
Updates would also adjust language around drug possession, removing specific amounts like “1 gram” and instead inserting language about amounts that are “reflective of personal use” or “suggesting intent to distribute.” Another change would redefine “distribution” to require an exchange of money or compensation, differentiating it from “sharing.”
Nichols questioned why only the person doing the sharing would receive discipline.
“If we’re making sharing one of the differentiated responses, then I would think about (how) other folks who are receiving (the drugs) are implicated in some way,” Nichols said.
Muldrow noted that most states surrounding Wisconsin have legalized marijuana use, and said she “struggle(s) to support the way we’re relating to marijuana” in the document. She also stressed the problem that Black students are more likely to be criminalized for drug use despite statistics that show similar use by race.
“I want to acknowledge that this standard has been used in a discretionary way in a way that impacts and harms particularly African American boys and is not applied equally toward all of the students who are using marijuana in Madison,” Muldrow said.
Hangartner said there’s “a lot more work that can be done” in how the district addresses substance use by students, agreeing with Muldrow that punitive measures often don’t work to change that behavior.
More specific language about possession of a facsimile firearm — “any replica, toy, starter pistol or other object that bears a reasonable resemblance to, or that can reasonably be perceived to be, an actual firearm” — would be added to the BEP. For high school, it would become a level 4 to 5 offense, while it would be a level 3 to 4 offense for elementary students.
Another change would adjust language around elementary school students leaving school grounds without permission and clarifying what type of response that should require.