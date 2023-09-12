There’s only one chance to make a first impression.
That’s the bad news for the Madison Metropolitan School District’s new bus contractor, First Student, after a tumultuous first week of school amid a national bus driver shortage.
The first day included buses as much as two hours late in the morning and after school dismissed in the evening.
Later in the week, Lake View Elementary School had an afternoon bus not show up more than an hour after the end of the school day, leaving staff to walk students home across Packers Avenue.
At Sennett Middle School, the principal stepped up to drive some routes himself.
On Saturday, the Memorial High School boys cross country team competed in a tournament at Monona Grove instead of the planned race in Milwaukee because a bus didn’t show up, Channel3000 reported.
Monday night, School Board member Ali Muldrow said during a discussion of the transportation issue that this challenging start makes it hard for families to trust what’s coming later in the year.
“Last week was challenging but I think the really challenging part of last week was folks wondering if this will improve long-term,” Muldrow said. “When you have a hard start, people start to go, ‘Wait, what happens when it’s six degrees outside and my 7-year-old is waiting for the bus and I’ve got to get to work? What is that going to look like?’”
That was the concern for Nicole Blucher and her son, a Madison sixth grader with autism who likes routine. Last week Tuesday, Blucher ended up driving him to school after waiting over half an hour past his pickup time at the house, and dropoff was difficult as her son had “about a 45 minute meltdown” at school with an unexpected routine.
“I left the school crying because I had my child out a window crying for me because he did not have that bus service,” she said. “It is heartbreaking.”
Her concern only grew the next morning, as she saw that he was uncertain about what to expect going forward.
“Wednesday, we waited and you could tell he had anxiety about it,” Blucher recalled. “He was never upset about getting ready to go on the bus, getting his stuff together (in the past), but he didn’t know when it’s coming and you could tell that the uncertainty of not having that on-time routine was affecting him.”
While there was “a little bit of improvement” throughout the week on the bus timing, Blucher’s son was also initially brought to the wrong address one day. While it turned out OK this time, she’s worried that if he were actually dropped off in the wrong place, he might run away.
It’s also caused problems for her daughter, who Blucher drives to a different school each morning. The extra time waiting with her son meant her daughter ended up late last week.
“I have to choose between what child gets to school on time is what I feel like right now, and that sucks,” she said.
First Student Regional Vice President Jason Kierna told the School Board Monday that they have been “continuously seeing improvements” toward the end of last week. He said 93% of afternoon routes were on-time last Thursday and 93.5% on Friday. Monday morning, 91% of routes were on time for yellow buses, Kierna said.
For the 129 routes the district needs twice daily — 71 yellow buses and 58 special education buses — Kierna said they have 103 drivers, some of who have availability limited to only afternoons or not every day of the week, Kierna said. He also said they are identifying “groups of routes” that are consistently working well and those that are consistently challenging, allowing them to look for ways to adjust.
Before the board’s discussion Monday, Franklin Elementary School teacher Ellen Boyle shared the consequences of busing issues for teachers during public comment. She said finding out the day before school began that their school would have only three routes instead of four required her and others to redo hours of careful planning to ensure students always get where they need to be.
“What happened, it was totally unacceptable,” Boyle said. “In my opinion, there’s no way that you were unaware of this situation before the Thursday before the first day of school.
“It just put us into a tailspin, when we were excited to start a normal year, felt completely overwhelming and we’re still trying to pick up the pieces and regain the family support we lost those first days.”
Board members stressed the importance of communicating to parents and schools when there might be a problem. MMSD Assistant Director of Auxiliary Services Kenneth Thomas acknowledged that communication is a key piece of what went wrong last week, and said they’ve made progress on that front.
“Finding out information and cascading that to schools and families in a timely manner has been the challenge that we’re working to overcome daily,” Thomas said. “Information sharing in a timely manner has gotten better.”
In February, the board approved a five-year contract with national bus company First Student ahead of its previous deal with Badger Bus expiring. First Student’s $81.3 million bid was about $660,000 less than the bid from Badger Bus, which was later bought out by its competition, a national company.
As part of the new contract, the district committed to later middle school start times and a “two tier” schedule for school start times rather than the “three tier” that has been in place in recent years. The two tier schedule, with just two start time windows for all district elementary and middle schools, requires more than 30 additional bus routes and therefore more drivers.
First Student Communications Manager Jen Biddinger wrote in an email Monday that the company retained about 90% of the district’s drivers from last year. The numbers of drivers from other areas helping in Madison “continue to fluctuate,” she wrote, and there are 16 candidates currently in training.
Kierna said they are about 30 drivers short of full staffing, but that doesn’t include the 16 in training.
MMSD’s Thomas said the district’s other bus provider, Madison Metro, which provides bus service for high schools, is also experiencing driver shortages.
Media reports from around the state and country illustrate similar issues in other school districts at the beginning of the school year, including districts both with First Student and with other bus companies.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported problems similar to Madison in Waukesha, which also uses First Student. In Louisville, Kentucky, Jefferson County Public Schools closed for six days after a disastrous first day of the school year with a new transportation system, the Courier-Journal reported.