The Madison School Board entered Monday night’s budget discussion with a $27 million structural deficit in future years.
The only change before unanimously approving the 2023-24 preliminary budget added another $1.7 million.
Difficult conversations were coming in the year ahead, regardless, and the board decided to face those decisions with custodial staff making an additional $3.20 an hour. Those staff members and their union have asked for that increase throughout the school year amid shortages in the department and after the board gave a $5 an hour increase for other hourly staff last fall.
“The increase is an investment in us that will give MMSD the ability to hire quality employees who are here for the long haul, for a career,” maintenance worker and AFSCME Wisconsin Local 60 President Rob Larson said Monday. “People who care about our kids, our staff and our community.”
That $3.20 hourly increase is in addition to the 8% base wage increase for all Madison Metropolitan School District employees, an agreement announced earlier this month.
In total, the 2023-24 preliminary budget spends $581 million. The board will vote on a final budget in October after enrollment is finalized.
The budget includes a deficit of $15 million for this year, but $11.5 million in ongoing costs are covered by one-time federal COVID-19 relief money that won’t be available next fall — meaning the 2024-25 budget is starting in a much larger hole.
That means the district will likely need to make cuts and ask voters in another referendum for more property taxes to fund operations. Former School Board member Christina Gomez Schmidt, who led the committee that developed the budget this spring until she left her seat in April, said during public comment Monday that “overextending the current budget will create challenging budgets going forward.”
“This budget will make the fiscal cliff even higher without a plan that I can see to address the long-term shortfall it will create,” she said, acknowledging the importance of investing in staff.
Current board members have also acknowledged the difficult year ahead, and interim Superintendent Lisa Kvistad, at her first full board meeting in the role Monday, said the budget “demonstrates how we value our staff” and invests in classrooms.
“While federal pandemic funding will go away after this fiscal year, our needs will not,” Kvistad said. “Therefore, the board of education, myself and my cabinet will continue to look at where we can adjust, repurpose and find additional sources of revenue.
“We have decisions to make, and we can make them together.”
Tax rates will drop from $9.97 per $1,000 of property value to $9.10. With home assessments increasing, though, the average homeowner will pay an additional $104.05 toward the school district, according to the preliminary budget.
The budget includes investments in early literacy programming, an expansion of full-day 4-year-old kindergarten and help for families experiencing homelessness.
It also cuts more than 150 full-time equivalent staff positions amid an anticipated enrollment drop that is projected to continue in the coming years. While a significant drop from last year, the total FTE of 4,015.3 is closer to the 4,067.3 FTE in the 2019-20 school year, before the pandemic and the last few years of enrollment losses.
Custodial increases add up to $5 an hour
Last fall, the board approved a $5 an hour increase for hundreds of staff members across the district.
The changes covered four employee groups: educational assistants, school security assistants, clerical staff and food service workers.
Shortly thereafter, custodial staff began to ask why they weren’t included, and have spent the year speaking during public comment to advocate for their own increase of $5 an hour. The $3.20 combined with the 8% increase is about $5 on the salary schedule for those positions.
Throughout the year, many of those positions remained open, requiring extra work or skipping some aspects of the job for those who were working. At a School Board listening session at East High School in March, one custodian called the school “filthy," and said she and her colleagues were doing the best they could without full staff.
“I feel bad for the students that come here,” she said. “They deserve to be in a classroom that is conducive to learning.”
In most years, MMSD Chief Financial Officer Ross MacPherson said, the district spends between $600,000 and $700,000 on overtime costs for custodial staff. This year, it is more than $1 million. If the higher wage helps fill open positions, the final cost will be somewhat offset by less overtime paid out.
School Board member Nicki Vander Meulen, who proposed the amendment to add the $3.20, said she was “trying to walk a tightrope between fiscal responsibility and doing the right thing,” acknowledging she wanted to add a full $5 an hour but settled on $3.20 combined with the 8%.
Six of the seven board members voted in favor of Vander Meulen’s amendment, with Laura Simkin the lone “no.” She said she researched other Madison custodial jobs over the weekend and found MMSD was already offering a higher starting wage than many.
“I am really proud of us for passing 8% salary increase for all of our staff and I feel really comfortable that we are competitive with the salaries that we are offering right now for custodial staff,” Simkin said.
Multiple board members suggested support for a comprehensive salary study and consideration of the salary schedule for all positions at once.
“This has been a cumbersome process to go unit by unit that has inspired some feelings,” board member Savion Castro said.