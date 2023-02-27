The Madison School Board wants to hear from the community.
Board members will hold four listening sessions in March focused on hearing community feedback on what’s going well and what isn’t. The first two will be this week, Wednesday night at East High School, 2222 E. Washington Ave., and Thursday night at La Follette High School, 702 Pflaum Road.
Both will begin at 5:30 p.m.
On March 15, the board will hold its listening session at Memorial High School, 201 S. Gammon Road, with the final session at West High School, 30 Ash St., on March 16.
According to the agenda, the opportunities for input will function much like public comment at the board’s regular meetings. That means speakers are generally limited to three minutes each, and the board will not respond to comments in the moment.
The board can make exceptions to extend the time limit for speakers, who are asked to leave their contact information so the board or administration can follow up with them if necessary.
All of the meetings will be livestreamed on the board’s YouTube channel.
The sessions come at a busy time for the district. The administration is developing the 2023-24 budget for presentation to the board in the upcoming months; the board is likely to soon begin a search for the district’s next superintendent and a substitute shortage is leaving important roles unfilled on a daily basis.