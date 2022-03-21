The Madison School Board will wait until at least April to determine the school district’s new literacy curriculum after a vote expected Tuesday has been delayed.
Administrators had planned for a vote at the board’s March meeting, originally scheduled for March 28 but moved to March 22 so it wouldn’t coincide with spring break. But the item, discussed by board members at their March 7 Instruction Work Group meeting, is not on the agenda for Tuesday.
Board president Ali Muldrow said the item would go back to an instruction work group and could “possibly be voted on in April.”
District spokesman Tim LeMonds wrote in an email Monday that the materials were “still a top priority" for the Madison Metropolitan School District and the delay would not affect the planned 2022-23 implementation.
“We decided to push the timeline back one month in order to allow the Board more time to learn about the two recommendations and to have another conversation during our April 4th Instructional Work Group,” LeMonds wrote. “The Board will vote on the purchase of the materials at the end of April at our regular Board meeting via a consent agenda.”
In a candidate forum hosted by Simpson Street Free Press on Thursday evening, a reporter asked candidates what had gone well and what could have gone better about the adoption process, which began pre-pandemic. In her response, Muldrow said she “hesitate(s) anytime somebody says the board is ‘going to vote on something,’” as they could always decide to delay a vote, but did not explicitly say the vote would be delayed.
“We are planning to talk about this, we can delay it on the floor,” she said. “I don’t know how the other six people I work with are planning to vote, but I know people have a lot of questions about this investment and want to think about it with a great deal of intention.
“If those questions are not answered, it could delay the process.”
She referred to the decision as a “large-scale investment.”
“We’re talking about millions and millions of dollars and we’re talking about generations of young people being impacted by how we teach reading,” she said. “I think we want to be really deliberate and really thoughtful as we engage the community in this process and continue to really not just look for materials, but look for the materials that produce results, that allow for us to address inequities within this district and create lifelong learners in our students.”
In the presentation from March 7, administrators indicated a plan to communicate the School Board’s decision with the six vendors who submitted proposals on April 1. The vendor or vendors chosen would deliver their materials to MMSD by June 30 ahead of next school year.
In MMSD, 34.9% of students in grades 3-8 scored “Proficient” or “Advanced” on the statewide Forward Exam in 2018-19, the most recent year the exam was given with a high percentage of students participating. If the overall number isn’t bad enough, the results were worse for every non-white group of students other than Asians, who had the same percentage as the district as a whole in those two categories.
Just 10.1% of Black students taking the exam scored above “Basic,” with 58.9% scoring “Below Basic,” the lowest level. For Hispanic students, meanwhile, 16% scored “Proficient” or “Advanced,” with 46.9% scoring “Below Basic.”
At the work group meeting earlier this month, administrators offered two recommendations for the board to choose from. One would use a single vendor for all schools, while the other would have one vendor for schools with dual language programming and a different one for schools with only English language arts.
The mixed recommendation would cost approximately $4 million for its materials, while the single-vendor option would cost around $3.2 million, according to the presentation.
Questions covered a variety of subjects, including how implementation of either option would work, what professional development would be tied to them and how writing was included in the curricula.
The decision follows a group of 38 MMSD staff meeting last month to evaluate the six proposals from national vendors. A smaller, 13-member committee took the research from that group and made a selection recommendation to superintendent Carlton Jenkins.