The student representative to the Madison School Board said Tuesday night that many of her peers are unhappy with the new cell phone practices at the high school level this year.
The Madison Metropolitan School District implemented the nationwide “Away for the Day” program, offering guidance to schools on ways to curb cell phone use, which had become a significant concern for some staff last school year.
The program gives schools “autonomy” to determine how restrictive they are on phones, MMSD associate superintendent of technology TJ McCray said Tuesday night. At La Follette, at least, school leaders shared before the school year that students would not be allowed to have their phones out at all during the school day, senior and School Board representative Yoanna Hoskins said.
Hoskins told the board Tuesday that after surveying her peers at her school and other high schools, most disagreed with the new practice. The biggest problem, she said, was a lack of student input.
“Before making a cell phone policy, I would like to ask you guys to please send a survey out to all students in MMSD,” Hoskins said, suggesting they also survey staff. “When there’s no student input, that’s when problems start.”
Hoskins quoted some of her peers to the board, with one saying that it is the students’ job to become responsible with cell phone use, and another calling it “pointless.” She pointed to a lack of interesting coursework as a reason cell phones were being used more.
“A lot of the coursework, I’m going to be completely honest, was not engaging,” Hoskins said of last year.
She also listed a host of productive uses for cell phones during the school day: using the device for classwork when Chromebooks run out of batteries, taking pictures of slides teachers are presenting, contacting parents about afterschool activities and accessing accounts for taking special classes.
The School Board plans to discuss its policy on personal electronic devices, last updated in 2014, at next week’s Operations Work Group meeting. Board member Christina Gomez Schmidt said “it is long overdue” for an update given how cell phone use has changed.
“What I really appreciate about this is the idea of revising the policy from a culture, climate and learning lens,” Gomez Schmidt said. “The way it’s written now is much more of a, ‘There’s cell phones, they could be a distraction and if they are then they’re going to be taken away.’”
Board members and administrators said they appreciated Hoskins’ perspective and would like to hear input as the board and district leadership consider any policy updates.
“Trying to figure out a process for hearing those student voices and staff voices around this and having that inform our policy work at the board level, I would really like to see that happen,” Gomez Schmidt said.
Earlier in the meeting, McCray told the board that administrators recognized “that cell phones have become a very hot topic in some of our schools,” specifically high schools and middle schools.
“I wanted to make sure that we were creating supports for our teachers and our administrators so that we were not using a policy to (demonize) students, but really thinking about how we can engage students in our instruction,” McCray said. “That’s more important than anything else.”
The program they settled on, which falls in line with the district’s policy on personal electronic devices as well as what’s in the Behavior Education Plan, allows for schools to have some flexibility for how cell phone use affects their building.
“The beauty about Away for the Day is that they provide staff with a lot of research, posters for support and already turnkey communications that they can use with their staff, with their families and with their students,” McCray said.
The Wisconsin State Journal previously reported that at least La Follette and Sennett, Toki and O’Keeffe middle schools had introduced new guidelines on cellphones. McCray said administrators will collect information on what each school is doing before next week’s meeting so they can share some examples of what’s happening.
Board president Ali Muldrow said she was disappointed in the change, as it did not recognize how students' use of technology can be an asset, especially given their experience using it for virtual learning amid the pandemic.
"I'm a little disheartened by some of the approach because it feels incredibly authoritarian toward our students," Muldrow said, later adding, "We’re not teaching our kids when to use it appropriately or how to use it appropriately or how to do research on a cell phone in a way that’s effective and can get you to a reliable source if we’re just saying, ‘Don’t use them.’”
She and board member Nicki Vander Meulen also stressed how important devices are for some students with disabilities, saying it's cruel to take a device away from those who might need them to communicate.
Board members are not all in agreement, however, as Laura Simkin pointed to some concerns while saying she "appreciates a good debate."
"I have some thoughts around the brain development that happens in adolescence and the ability for children to have impulse control along with the addictive nature of these devices," Simkin said. "I think that’s a pretty dangerous combination when we then give them the latitude to make their own decisions around free use of a cell phone."
Board member Savion Castro stressed the importance of staff training in creating a classroom community that can find solutions for cell phone use.
"It really is important that we have a policy that reflects the technology and environment of the current day, but ultimately I think this is a classroom and community building relationship challenge to address," Castro said.