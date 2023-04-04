Blair Mosner Feltham will join the Madison School Board later this month.
The former Madison Metropolitan School District educator defeated Badri Lankella in the election for the board’s Seat 6 in Tuesday’s high-turnout election. With 96.7% of precincts reporting, Mosner Feltham had received 48,991 votes to Lankella's 38,503.
“I feel great,” Mosner Feltham said in a phone call Tuesday night after most results were in. “I feel excited to continue to serve the young people of Madison in this new way, I feel really grateful for all of the people who supported me and worked on my campaign and for all the voters.”
She will succeed Christina Gomez Schmidt, who chose not to run for reelection after one term.
Nicki Vander Meulen, running unopposed for her third term in Seat 7, was reelected Tuesday, as well.
The quiet campaign between Mosner Feltham and Lankella centered on the connections both have to the schools. For Mosner Feltham, that meant stressing her in-the-building experiences that will inform her decision-making.
“I know what schools are like and I think that people who know what schools are like should be part of the governance of them,” Feltham said during the campaign.
Lankella, meanwhile, focused on his role as a parent to two Memorial High School students and longtime involvement in their education, from volunteering with clubs to talking with staff about the difficulty of accessing advanced learning opportunities.
"I wasn't really surprised," he said of the results Tuesday night. "But I'm really honored that so many people actually voted for me, so I'm really happy, and will take that forward."
He told the Cap Times in a phone call that he congratulates Mosner Feltham on her win and that he wants to continue to find ways to help the community.
"We still have all of the issues, the collaboration, transparency, budgets; there's a lot of issues for the school district," he said. "I will try to find ways to continue to help the community moving forward, I will find different ways."
Mosner Feltham will be sworn in on April 24, the same night she’ll then take part in at least two significant decisions: a proposal to rescind the staff COVID-19 vaccine mandate and a decision on which middle school literacy curriculum to purchase.
From there, it gets busier.
This spring, the board will work with administration on a difficult budget that’s expected to include significant cuts amid declining enrollment, the end of federal COVID-19 relief funding and uncertainty surrounding the state budget.
Meanwhile, the board will begin the process of looking for Superintendent Carlton Jenkins’ successor, as Jenkins retires this July. The board is expected to appoint an interim, possibly this month before Mosner Feltham joins, to take on the role during the search.
Tuesday, Mosner Feltham said she feels “excited and ready” to join at this busy time.
“I’m looking forward to bringing my expertise to the board and learning from the current board members and all their expertise,” she said.