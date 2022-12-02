Jeffrey Copeland is once again the principal of Sennett Middle School.
The School Board voted unanimously Friday evening to reinstate him into the position, more than two months after he was fired for comments accidentally left on a job candidate’s voicemail. District leadership initially placed him on leave on Sept. 13 and fired him two weeks later.
A group of Sennett staff sat outside the room during Friday’s more than two-hour closed session — laughing, singing “We Are the Champions” and occasionally peeking through the window into the meeting room while they waited. When the open session for the vote came, they filed into the board’s meeting room to watch, applauding upon the outcome and asking when Copeland would be back.
After they left the room, they called Copeland to share the news.
“Our kids deserve the best,” they said. “You are the best.”
Staff members had offered an outpouring of public support in the months since, twice speaking during School Board meeting public comments to share how much he meant to them and their students.
The board voted to reinstate Copeland in open session Friday after quickly adjourning a meeting Tuesday that was noticed for only a closed session. District officials cited a “technical issue” with the notice in explaining the short meeting, while board members were unable to comment given closed session legal requirements.
Friday’s meeting was instead noticed for both a closed session for discussion and an open session for “final action,” which was the vote to reinstate, along with instituting some discipline over the incident for which he was fired.
Disciplinary measures include a retroactive suspension through excluding three weeks of backpay for the time missed as suspension, a written reprimand and professional development.
District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said immediately after the vote it was unclear when Copeland would return to the role.
“We’ll have to work that out,” LeMonds said.
Outside the room, teacher Jessica Devine said the months since Copeland's firing have been full of “uncertainty.”
“Uncertainty is really hard and I think the last few years have proven that on a lot of levels,” she said. “When you start something so positive, start the year with so much hope and feeling positive about what we could do for our students when we all work together and have positive leadership, to have that taken away so abruptly was really stressful.”
After the vote, Devine — a Sennett graduate who came back and has taught at the school for 13 years — was “ecstatic” along with her colleagues.
“We are super happy that after three long months, we can get moving in a forward positive direction with our building back intact,” she said.
Voicemail
Last month, records obtained through an open records request revealed the district had fired Copeland for comments accidentally left on a job candidate’s voicemail.
According to an audio recording and transcript, Copeland told an unidentified colleague that the job applicant “could barely communicate with me,” seemingly in reference to the applicant’s English skills. Copeland also said, “they’re just giving people damn jobs.” The candidate had a degree from the Dominican Republic, according to the recording provided.
A termination letter signed by Madison Metropolitan School District chief of secondary schools Angie Hicks addressing Copeland, who was hired this summer, referred to Copeland's “comments about the person not being from this country as well as your disapproval of his credentials.”
“Your actions were unacceptable and should not be tolerated,” Hicks wrote. “Your behavior goes against the MMSD vision of creating an anti-racist school culture and curriculum. Therefore, your employment with MMSD is hereby terminated effective immediately.”
Hicks also called his comments “extremely harmful” and wrote that they “do not reflect the values that the district believes its leaders should possess.”
Copeland told the Wisconsin State Journal this week that his comments were not about the applicant’s country of origin or race. Instead, he said, they were focused on ensuring students had a teacher they could understand in front of them.
He also suggested the comment about “just giving people damn jobs” was in reference to the national teacher shortage and lowering standards of who is hired, generally. When he was put on leave, he said, district leadership walked him out of the building in front of staff and students.
Staff, community support
Multiple staff members and parents had told the School Board that Copeland had changed the school for the better in his short time there.
Science teacher Carmen Ames, who has worked at Sennett for 30 years, said in September the year had been one of “hope” because of the attitude Copeland brought early on, despite the short amount of time he was there.
“To see a culture change in eight days is phenomenal,” Ames said. “We need to continue that culture, and yes it is us (teachers and staff), we are part of that culture, but we need someone that backs us up and believes in the culture and believes in Sennett the way we do.
“That was Dr. Copeland.”
In October, Rigoberto Gallegos, who has taught in Sennett’s dual language immersion program since 2016 after 10 years at Nuestro Mundo, said Copeland “put the needs of the students first” at the school.
“I listened to the recordings, and all I heard from what Dr. Copeland said was he was not happy with how this would work for our students,” Gallegos said. “His concern was about communication, not about race, ethnicity or national origin.”
Marlene Patino Quinto, who teaches science in the dual language immersion program at Sennett, offered her comments in Spanish Monday through an interpreter. She reiterated that Copeland had done “a great job” at Sennett and been “a great example of what Black excellence means in our school.”
“Now that we understand the motive for Dr. Copeland’s removal, I want to say as a Latina person that speaks English as a second language, that when we utilize technology to communicate, many times we can misinterpret the circumstances, the expression and how it’s emoted,” she said.