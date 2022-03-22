Laura Simkin wants to keep families in the Madison Metropolitan School District.
“There's been a lot of tears in conversations with people who are just making these heart-wrenching decisions on whether to leave the neighborhood that they love and the community that they love," Simkin said. "Because they either don't feel like the schools are a safe place, or that their children are going to get as rigorous an education as what they're looking for."
Simkin is running for the open Seat 3 against fellow newcomer Shepherd Joyner. Incumbent Cris Carusi decided not to run for reelection after her first term on the seat.
It’s one of three School Board seats on the ballot this spring for Madison Metropolitan School District residents, but the only one with two candidates on the ballot. Nichelle Nichols, another newcomer and former MMSD administrator, is unopposed for Seat 5. School Board president Ali Muldrow is running for reelection to Seat 4 and has a write-in challenger in David Blaska, who Muldrow defeated in 2019 when both were on the ballot.
The election is April 5. In-person absentee voting began Tuesday, with a variety of locations and hours available in the city of Madison.
Simkin, an early childhood educator who now supervises accreditation staff at Satellite Family Child Care, has a senior son at East. Much of her perspective on MMSD has been informed by his experience as a student and hers as a parent, she said, acknowledging that it’s the experience of a “a white, lower-middle class parent in my neighborhood” that isn’t necessarily global.
“It also is an experience of understanding, I think on a deep level, what it feels like to be impacted by the decisions that the schools make,” Simkin said.
Beyond that perspective, Simkin said she’s created and implemented policies and curriculum in her professional life, which offers insights into what School Board work would look like.
“I have the experience of understanding how you can make a higher level decision and how that impacts what actually happens at the level of implementation,” she said. “I think that's really important. It's not all philosophical, this is really practical work that happens.”
If elected, Simkin said her top priorities would include addressing the achievement gap, supporting teachers so they stay in the district and early childhood education.
“It is in the best interest of our community to use our school resources to partner and provide supports for every family that needs it so that children are coming in ready to learn,” she said.
Simkin said the district and board need to “make a shift now” and listen to teachers to keep them here, provide them the resources they need to teach and ensure they feel respected.
“I don't think teachers are leaving because they don't want to teach,” she said. “I think they're leaving because it's becoming impossible for them to do that.”
She would also bring back the school resource officers — one notable difference from her opponent, Joyner — at least for the short-term. She cited the summer 2020 decision to remove them as a decision that had unintended consequences because the necessary mental health and behavioral supports to replace them were not put into place.
“My understanding is there was a plan in place to exchange the SROs for this robust system, but I don’t believe that robust system was put into place,” she said. “I think that’s exacerbated some of the issues that we’ve been having; fighting in our schools that then you can connect to issues of the achievement gap and race and it’s all intertwined.”
The current board “has tremendous diversity of experience, is full of “really smart people” and features “a lot of passion,” Simkin said, but there is room for improvement, specifically in expecting more transparency from administration and holding the administration more accountable. She would bring “very honest, direct language and bring a lot of questions to the administration” if on the board.
“Our board needs to have strong voices that hold high expectations for what’s coming from the administration,” she said. “We need to make sure that the board is receiving the materials that they need with adequate time to vote, and if you don’t, then you don’t vote on particular issues.”
She’s hopeful that she can help the board with “coalition building, bringing people together with common purposes” as the district works to provide a strong education to all students.
“That's what I'm hearing everybody wants to move forward,” Simkin said. “It's figuring out how to get everybody to the table to talk and listen, really listen, and figure out what steps we can take that bring together the administration, the board, teachers and the community.
“I’m only one person, but I can help with that.”