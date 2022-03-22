Shepherd Joyner got into the race for Madison School Board Seat 3 in response to a transphobic candidate announcing her own run.
When that person decided against running days later, Joyner had already declared and said in a recent interview that they didn’t consider dropping out themselves.
“I decided right away that I wasn’t going to drop out, because I do really want to run for School Board,” they said. “I had resolved pretty much from the gate that I wasn’t going to drop out unless something else happened.”
Joyner is running for the open Seat 3 against fellow newcomer Laura Simkin. Incumbent Cris Carusi decided not to run for reelection after one term.
It’s one of three School Board seats on the ballot this spring for Madison Metropolitan School District residents, but the only contested race. Nichelle Nichols, another newcomer and former MMSD administrator, is running unopposed for Seat 5. School Board president Ali Muldrow is running for reelection to Seat 4. Muldrow has a challenger in David Blaska, a write-in candidate who Muldrow defeated in 2019 when both were on the ballot.
The election is April 5. In-person absentee voting began Tuesday.
Joyner, a nonbinary transgender individual, has been interested in serving their community for a long time, “especially in ways that protect and center the most vulnerable to really big decisions that are being made.” Their experience going through public schools growing up was “not necessarily what most people would consider the norm,” they said.
“I'm visually impaired and legally blind and I have ADHD,” Joyner said. “So throughout public school, I was a quote-unquote special needs kid, and that really colored how I interacted with school and how the school interacted with me, sometimes for the better, sometimes not for the better.”
If elected, Joyner said their top priorities would include staff retention, improved communication and an investment in arts-integrated communication. They have seen the effect of the latter in their work with Whoopensocker, a University of Wisconsin-Madison community arts education program.
“I’ve had the opportunity to see just how much arts-integrated education allows educators to meet students where they are, which is vital, and also allows students to hit the ground running with content and with curriculum,” they said. “It allows them to blossom in ways that they might not be able to in a traditional instruction environment.”
On communication, Joyner said that School Board meetings can be too full of jargon, leaving parents and staff who are watching lost.
“Sometimes I’ll have my friends come over and watch the School Board meetings with me, and the biggest thing is unless you are someone who understands the last five years of the conversation that’s happening at any given board meeting, you might as well be speaking French,” Joyner said. “For all that the parent of a sixth-grader can understand on a given board meeting, it might as well be Pig Latin.”
They suggested dedicating time during meetings to using plain language to explain what is being discussed and why it matters.
“That will snowball into a greater understanding in the community in general because the people who watched the board meetings get the answers directly,” Joyner said. “They don't have to infer anything, they’re not making guesses about whose job is what.
“So that when they're talking and waiting to pick up their kids and catching up, the person who watched the board meeting actually has the answers and can tell the rest of the community members what's going on, why it matters what they're talking about lately.”
They also praised the current board for its focus on “creating healthy young adults” rather than focusing on creating good test scores.
“This is a district that cares about creating happy, healthy individuals and that makes a whole world of difference,” Joyner said. “That's reflected in the decisions that the board is making and that's something that I really admire, that they are willing to sort of just branch out from the quote-unquote traditional in order to serve our community better.”
Joyner called it a “moral responsibility” for decision-makers to consider how their choices will affect the most marginalized people in the community they govern, and suggested both administration and board members “need to be much more clear and intentional” when listening to staff, students and families.
“That's a big part that I have been hearing from staff, families and students is that neither the board nor the administration seems to care too much about them,” Joyner said. “They're too busy caring about each other. And whether or not that's necessarily 100% objectively true, I do sort of see how it can feel that way.”