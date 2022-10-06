Two years into the job, Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins received praise from the Madison School Board for his handling of the district’s 2022-23 budget and leadership.
A summary of the board’s annual performance review of the district’s top staff member was released Wednesday evening. While most of the review was in praise of Jenkins’ work, the board wrote that it “would like to partner with Dr. Jenkins to build upon and enhance district-community relationships.”
“This would bolster community perceptions of district accountability and transparency,” the board wrote. “Superintendent Jenkins has begun to proactively increase his team’s work in partnering with community members and business leaders.”
The board began discussing its evaluation of Jenkins in closed session meetings in late June, with its most recent closed session on the subject on Sept. 19.
Jenkins began in MMSD in August 2020, one month before the beginning of the first full school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. That year began with virtual learning, which remained until March 2021, when the district began a phased-in return to in-person instruction.
Matthew Gutierrez, a superintendent from Texas, had accepted the job following the first search months earlier, but rescinded that acceptance after the pandemic’s onset, deciding to see his community through the challenges ahead at the time.
The district held a second search, with Jenkins as one of two finalists, and the board ultimately selected him.
Last school year brought a return to full-time in-person instruction, something board members noted in their evaluation.
“Despite the unprecedented challenges created by COVID-19, supply chain disruptions, staffing shortages, and inflation, the extensive experience of Dr. Jenkins helped to bring our community together in the interest of the young people our district serves,” the evaluation states. “Dr. Jenkins led with poise and integrity as our district navigated these challenges, including working closely with the district’s medical advisors.”
In praising the 2022-23 budget “despite regressive state funding,” the board noted investments in K-5 literacy, the expansion of full-day 4K, addressing facilities needs and providing a 3% increase to base wages for staff. It mentions that increase is the “largest cost of living increase in wages in over a decade,” though it was below the maximum 4.7% allowed by the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission and less than Madison Teachers Inc. had asked for in negotiations.
“These critical investments align with the administration’s capacity building work with staff and other stakeholders on early literacy and beyond, utilizing insights from the science of reading,” the board wrote. “Moreover, the responsible use of taxpayer dollars has been evidenced by significant progress made on referendum projects.”
Finally, the board wrote that Jenkins “continues to refine and strengthen the district’s approach to Human Resources.” Amid significant staffing shortages both here and nationwide in education, that department’s role has grown especially important.
Earlier this week, the Wisconsin State Journal reported the district still had about 120 open teaching positions.
“The board recognizes Dr. Jenkins has assembled an administration that represents an exceptional caliber of talent and diversity,” the board wrote. “As such, the Board of Education is confident in his work with this team and looks forward to his continued leadership.”