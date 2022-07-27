On Wednesday, the Madison School Board officially approved a 3% base wage increase for staff in a meeting noticed just 24 hours ahead of time.
The vote for a less-than-maximum cost-of-living adjustment follows the board’s preliminary budget approval last month that included the same increase. The district could change it for the October final budget approval once final enrollment and state aid numbers were finalized, but this makes that unlikely.
Administrators said the district was required to move forward on another priority, shared by the board and Madison Teachers Inc.: increasing the pay for some hourly staff by $5 an hour via a salary schedule change.
“Finalizing the base wage increase is a required step in order to move forward with changes to the salary schedule, which the board indicated it would consider at numerous meetings,” MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds wrote in an email. “Base wage and salary schedule are two completely separate items, where base wages are negotiable, and changes to the salary schedule are not.”
MTI Bargaining/Handbook Committee chair and East High School teacher Carla Oppenheimer wrote in an email Wednesday that the union’s legal counsel “confirmed this afternoon that there is no legal requirement or reason” to close bargaining on the cost-of-living adjustment before acting on any salary schedule change. MTI president Michael Jones echoed that in a phone interview following Wednesday's vote.
"I'm not a lawyer, but we did talk to our lawyers and there's nothing in statute that supports what their claims are," Jones said. "It's the same issue we've been having with the district for moths now, where they're trying to pull away from engaging with us."
Negotiations closed
The salary schedule change must occur through the Employee Handbook revision process, which is technically a unilateral decision by the School Board. The district and MTI have a committee to “meet and confer” on potential Handbook changes, but it is not considered a bargaining session, and therefore allowed under Act 10.
“Since Act 10, MMSD has voluntarily participated in meet-and-confer collaboration with MTI,” Oppenheimer wrote. “Only in the last few years has MMSD begun to circumvent the meet-and-confer process for resolving issues outside the scope of legal bargaining.”
LeMonds said in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon that the district believed it needs to finalize the base wage increase to avoid “bargaining” on the Employee Handbook change as the two wage changes become conflated.
“We can't do those simultaneously because it gets pulled into the negotiation,” LeMonds said. “The negotiated piece, which is base wage, has to be finalized before we can move on to that.”
District general legal counsel Sherry Terrell-Webb told board members that Wednesday’s vote “officially closes out negotiations on base wage,” and suggested that the administration could now prepare a recommendation for the board on the salary schedules.
“I know some believe that we should have continued negotiating with MTI,” Terrell-Webb said. “However, because the board has indicated that 3% was its best and final offer, to continue to negotiate knowing that we would not be able to make a change to this offer could be considered negotiating in bad faith.”
According to an item attached to Wednesday’s agenda, the district notified MTI that 3% was the board’s final offer on both June 10 and July 1. Jones suggested much of the bargaining this spring was not in good faith, anyway.
"It's pretty obvious that they were going to do what they wanted to do, they just want to do the pageantry of looking like they're really trying," he said, adding that they were "using the tools that Scott Walker gave" them.
Later in the meeting Terrell-Webb acknowledged the board could keep the base wage issue open while discussing salary schedules, but stressed that "it cannot appear that we’re negotiating on the salary schedules.”
Jones said the district is asking staff to trust them to approve the $5 raise this fall rather than moving forward with it now, and suggested by the time it's approved, it'll be "too late" to have kept staff who might be looking elsewhere for work.
"I think the board wants to really expedite the process and really speed it up," he said. "I don't know if that same sense of urgency is with other parts of district leadership."
He is concerned about what it means for staffing levels in the year to come after a year of "crisis."
"We have to very honest as a community about whether or not we can actually have the schools that our kids deserve," Jones said.
Spring campaign
The level of the base wage increase for the 2022-23 budget caused significant public disagreement this spring, as MTI held multiple rallies calling for the district to offer the maximum 4.7%. The district increased its initial April proposal of 2% to 3% in the June preliminary budget.
Union officials have argued that the increase amounts to a pay cut given significant levels of inflation, meaning staff will have less spending power even if the number on their paycheck is greater.
The board also approved the “steps and lanes” increases at Wednesday’s meeting, which reward staff for longevity and educational attainment. That amounts to a 2% increase for the average employee, the district says, but MTI has pointed out that it means zero increase for some.
In recent years, the district has either agreed to the maximum increase early or waited until closer to the final budget approval to get board approval for the change.
In 2019, the district included an increase up to 1.5% in its preliminary budget in June but continued negotiating with MTI. In a September vote ahead of the final budget approval in October, the board increased it to the maximum 2.44%.
In 2020 and 2021, the final base wage increase offer vote took place in October and September, respectively. In three prior years — 2016, 2017 and 2018 — base wage approval came earlier, but it was at the maximum allowed percentage under law.
Legal questions
Multiple board members asked for detailed answers about the district administration’s legal argument for the approval Monday night.
Terrell-Webb laid it out in response to a question from board member Laura Simkin:
“It has always been my position that we don’t need, less want, to call into question our actions with regard to Act 10. Starting there, Act 10 is clear that the only thing that can be negotiated is base wage and that’s set on (the Consumer Price Index).
“The request that was sent to the board was, ‘We want 4.7% base wage increase plus a $5 base wage increase for our hourly employees.’ Nowhere in Act 10 can we do that.
“The board can at its pleasure adjust the salary schedules, change the hourly rate, but in conversations with counsel, it is never a good practice to do both of those at the same time because it can appear that we’ve negotiated not only base wage but also negotiated what the salary schedule will look like.”
A proposal from board member Nicki Vander Meulen would have delayed the base wage vote to at least Aug. 15 while moving forward with the salary schedule conversations. It failed on a 3 to 3 vote, with Ali Muldrow recusing herself given that her husband teaches in the district. Board members Laura Simkin and Nichelle Nichols joined Vander Meulen in supporting the motion.
“We’re seeing staff are asking for us to slow down in this process, so this is being responsive to that, which doesn’t mean more money is going to show up, but it’s being responsive to that request,” Simkin said.
Those voting against the motion noted the legal concerns from administrators as well as the potential mathematical challenges for calculating the budget without certainty on the base wage level.
Once that motion failed, the motion to approve the 3% base wage increase passed on a 5 to 1 vote, with Vander Meulen the lone vote against.
“Our teachers deserve 4.7%, nothing less,” she said.
Other board members said that if the budget has a surplus this fall, they would want to reopen negotiations.