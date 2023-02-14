Five days after Madison schools Superintendent Carlton Jenkins announced his upcoming retirement, the School Board began discussing how it will find his replacement.
Jenkins, who began in the role in August 2020, announced last Wednesday that he would retire effective July 28. Two days later, some community members asked publicly that he delay that retirement to help the district through a transition or take more time to work toward his goals for the district.
Monday, though, the board focused on assuming no change in his plans. With that in mind, they will have to decide what timeline to take in finding a new superintendent.
Barb Osborn, the retired School Board secretary who worked in the role for 29 years, suggested the process could “be done quite well in a period of seven to eight months.”
“Speeding it up puts the people that you’re working with in a situation where the quality of it may not be what you would like in the end because of going a little bit too fast,” Osborn said.
Osborn was part of 12 superintendent transitions in her 29 years in that role, School Board President Ali Muldrow said.
MMSD general counsel Sherry Terrell-Webb also suggested following a similar timeline to the previous search, because, “We know that timeline worked.”
“My fear is that if we get too far off of that timeline and try to speed it up or slow it down … we might be setting ourselves up for something we don’t want to happen,” Terrell-Webb said.
The last search, in 2019-20 after Jennifer Cheatham left, took about eight and a half months to settle on Matthew Gutiérrez, the initial choice to succeed her. When Gutiérrez backed out of the job amid the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the board reopened its search and three months later selected Jenkins.
In that situation, Jane Belmore worked for the entire 2019-20 school year as an interim in the role. If the board chooses a timeline that would extend into the 2023-24 school year, it would likely have to again choose an interim to fill the position.
Muldrow told the board that she talked with Jenkins before the meeting about his willingness to stay past his retirement date if their search went beyond it, and he said he was “open to it,” though no commitment was made on either side. It’s “something we can explore as an option,” Muldrow said.
Osborn suggested an interim — or Jenkins staying on — would be an important step to give the district the time to conduct a full search, rather than trying to have someone in place by the end of July.
“Not having an interim means that you are going to be catapulting yourself into this along with your staff and everybody else that’s involved in it,” Osborn said. “While I’m not going to say that it can’t be done, I’m going to say that trying to do this without an interim step between is not advisable.”
While the board made no decisions during Monday’s discussion, they discussed past practice, which has included hiring a search firm to look for candidates and seek community input. Hiring a search firm would require a request for proposals.
Terrell-Webb plans to make edits to the 2019 version of the RFP and provide it to the board by next week Thursday. Once it is reviewed by board members, it can be posted and the board can begin its search.
Alternatively, the board could conduct the search itself using staff, but that was only entertained briefly during Monday night’s discussion and an unlikely path given the significant time commitment it would require from board members and district staff.
In response to questions about whether now was a good time to look for candidates, Osborn suggested that prospective candidates are already looking for their next job, which would likely leave the district behind in the process if they wanted someone this spring. But, she added, MMSD is “a very desirable place to be.”
“You just never know what you’re going to get for people that are out there looking when you post something like this, especially for a school district like Madison, because we’re a very popular spot to be,” Osborn said.
Muldrow said the community can expect updates on the process at the board’s regular monthly meetings.