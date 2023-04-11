Questions about the Madison Metropolitan School District’s open records responsiveness continued Monday — this time, from its own School Board.
Board members discussed the district’s open records policy, with district responsiveness coming under scrutiny over the past year with long delays and response times to parent, community member and media requests. The district has faced multiple lawsuits over the issue, and its spokesperson is currently suing the district to prevent the release of an employee complaint against him that would be responsive to a recent request.
Monday, board members discussed the more than 20-year-old policy that governs open records requests in MMSD and the challenges district officials have faced in responding in a timely manner.
“It is important to work collaboratively with our administration to get this figured out and know that the district and the board is committed to being responsive to open records requests that do come to us,” board member Christina Gomez Schmidt said.
The policy designates the assistant superintendent for business services as the legal custodian of records. That position no longer exists, and the work is largely handled through the legal department.
MMSD general legal counsel Sherry Terrell-Webb told board members that change came as requests became more complex, requiring a better understanding of the technicalities of what could be requested and how to respond. A position dedicated to responding to public records requests has been vacant for years and remains so, Terrell-Webb said.
Even if that were filled, though, she said the district “wouldn’t be as far behind, but they still wouldn’t be current.”
“It would help for the immediate (future) just because it would clean it up,” she said. “But the requests are getting more and more complex, so the more complex they are, the more time they take. The ones we’re getting now are nothing like even when I first started.”
She pointed to an example of a request for budget information that didn’t fit with how the district budgets, which meant that the legal team had to talk with the requestor to clarify what they wanted and work with district Assistant Superintendent of Financial Services Ross MacPherson to figure out what information they could provide.
“Eventually we’ll get there, it just takes time,” Terrell-Webb said.
According to the policy, “requests for information shall be honored as soon as practicable and without delay” unless a request is denied.
Requests have taken months or even as long as a year in some cases, and the Cap Times has one request that is over one year old that has not been fulfilled yet. Others requested more recently, however, have been fulfilled.
The policy also permits fees to be charged for reproduction of records if they exceed $5. State law allows fees for staff time to find the records in some cases, but some community members have received quotes of hundreds of dollars for requests of information or data.
Board members were interested in simplifying the process for staff if possible, including finding ways to ensure the requests are clear from the start.
“That’s where a lot of my interest lies in this conversation is how can we take the legal requirements we have and make it easier for the district to meet those?” board member Laura Simkin said. “Figuring out how to simplify it so people aren’t unintentionally clogging up the system and that requests can come through and we have enough staff in place that are trained in being able to meet these requests.”
Board member Nicki Vander Meulen, who livestreamed part of the meeting via Facebook because the district had technical difficulties with its YouTube livestream, sent the Green Bay Area School District’s policy on records to her colleagues ahead of the meeting and suggested the district consider something similarly detailed.
“Right now, our policy isn’t doing us any favors,” she said.
Board President Ali Muldrow asked Terrell-Webb to outline the process of fulfilling a request and asked how many requests the district has received, on average, in a year.
“I don’t know, I haven’t counted them,” Terrell-Webb replied.
Muldrow had a series of other questions on the practices around open records requests that she asked administrators to answer at a later time to help guide the direction of further discussion on the subject. Those questions included how the size of a request affects the timeline for fulfilling it, data like the average number of documents included in a request response, how much the district charges for requests and how confidentiality affects the ability to fulfill requests.
“This is an initial conversation and we’ll have to continue to have this conversation,” she said.
Terrell-Webb noted that some other districts she spoke with use outside counsel to respond to records requests, and board member Savion Castro said he would be interested in considering the pros and cons of that approach.
Gomez Schmidt asked administrators to tell the board how they can help solve the problem.
“I would be interested in knowing what type of short-term investment might be able to help with this work that needs to be done,” Gomez Schmidt said. “If there is something that needs to be added to the budget, or if it’s already there and it’s just a matter of working out procedure, if there’s anything the board needs to do with that, let us know.”