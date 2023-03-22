Three candidates running for two seats on the Madison School Board shared their vision Tuesday for the future of the Madison Metropolitan School District, with ideas ranging from solving staffing issues to ensuring the longevity of the next superintendent.
A forum at Madison East High School featured the two candidates running for Seat 6 — former MMSD educator Blair Feltham and former Madison City Council candidate Badri Lankella — as well as Seat 7 incumbent Nicki Vander Meulen, who is running unopposed. The current representative for Seat 6, Christina Gomez Schmidt, is not running for reelection.
Whoever wins the April 4 election will help choose the incoming superintendent and make difficult budgetary decisions amid the ongoing staffing shortage. They’ll also seek to address challenges in academic achievement, school safety and special education programming — all of which moderators Scott Girard, Cap Times education reporter, and Taylor Kilgore, Simpson Street Free Press editor, pressed the candidates on.
School administrator vs. west-side parent
As a current administrator in the Sun Prairie Area School District who worked in Madison schools for eight years, Feltham said her experience in education will be an asset to the board.
“I know how MMSD schools work. I know how great ideas thrive or wither in schools … and I know that schools and school systems are complex,” she said. “It is not possible to make good decisions for schools if you don’t know how schools work.”
Lankella, a parent of two high-schoolers in MMSD and a computer engineer working with the state Department of Natural Resources, said he’s running to give back to the community. He wants to see more diversity on the board as an immigrant and representative of the west side.
“I want to be the voice for the west of Madison, where there is the highest number of students and the highest number of staff available, but there is no voice from the west of Madison (on the board),” he said.
Vander Meulen said she is running again to create transparent and equitable schools focused on students’ needs — not just test scores. Her platform includes support for English language learners, culturally relevant curricula and inclusive special education programs.
'Exact opposite' ideas on racial disparities
In addressing racial disparities in academic achievement, Feltham said many assumptions about those gaps are racist and that schools are "products of white supremacy." To make sure all students are thriving, she said, “we need to fundamentally change the structure of our schools and the purposes of them.”
Lankella said the district must focus on fixing achievement gaps starting with programs in early education. “We need to have competitive students — but that starts from early education, elementary schools onward,” he said. “That’s what we need to bring forward.”
Feltham disagreed, saying competitiveness is the antithesis “of my vision for our schools.”
“That's the exact opposite of what we need to see truly deep achievement,” she said, “not just in test scores, but in the quality of life that people are living in Madison when they graduate.”
Vander Meulen added that smaller class sizes in addition to supporting teachers with mental health days and adequate pay are important in closing academic gaps.
Agreement on role of teacher pay
Staff shortages and a lack of resources were also a through line in the candidates’ responses.
To attract and retain staff, the candidates agreed it’s important to ensure teachers are paid well. Vander Meulen and Feltham said they would specifically advocate for cost of living adjustments for staff each year within the school budget.
“The board and the administration need to understand that the staffing constraints are directly linked to student outcomes and experiences,” Feltham said. “It is hard to overlook the moral injury of being told that you're an essential piece of the school, that you're super valued, that you're what makes the school run, and then have to beg for cost of living adjustments every single year.”
The three also said staffing issues have made it difficult to implement the district’s Behavior Education Plan, which they agreed has good intentions but needs to be revisited. Created in 2014, the plan replaced the decades-old student code of conduct and was meant to reduce racial disparities in suspension and expulsion rates.
While Lankella said the plan was constructed thoughtfully, with most of its issues coming down to implementation, Feltham criticized it for not doing enough in teaching students about "how to be together in community."
On hiring and keeping a new superintendent
Referencing that whoever becomes the next superintendent will be the sixth hired since 2019, the moderators asked candidates about the importance of longevity in the position.
Badri said longevity should be the top priority in hiring because constant changes in leadership present barriers to progress. He said he would also look for a collaborative leader.
While Vander Meulen and Feltham agreed longevity is important, they said there are other qualities in a superintendent that should take precedence. Vander Meulen said she would first ensure the person understands the complexity of the district and is a good fit for staff and students. Feltham added it’s most important for the administrator to have a track record in educational leadership and can prioritize “the longevity of a vision” for MMSD.
On who should influence MMSD budget
Badri did not specify what he would like to see prioritized in upcoming budgets, but said he would defer to the wider community in putting together a financial plan.
“My primary goal is to bring collaboration,” he said. “It’s a consensus with the community, the administration, teachers and students.”
Feltham, however, said she would put the student experience first. If the board thinks students will disapprove of what the members propose, she said, “then I don’t think we should spend money on it.” She said she would also prioritize budgeting to hire staff.
Vander Meulen agreed on that point, adding that there should also be adequate funding for the arts.
The three candidates will appear on the spring election ballot on April 4. In-person absentee voting runs through April 2 across the city.