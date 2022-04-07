School Board races don’t bring people to the voting booth, including in Madison.
Local elections have traditionally been less of a draw than statewide or national races, and an analysis of votes cast over the past 25 years in Madison confirms this pattern: When there isn’t a statewide election on the ballot, there are usually fewer voters, regardless of how many of the Madison School Board seats up for election are contested.
Tuesday, for example, featured one contested race on the ballot and another with a write-in campaign against the incumbent School Board president. In the race with the most votes, in which Laura Simkin defeated Shepherd Joyner, just 33,632 voters cast a ballot. Last year, with no contested MMSD races on the ballot but two candidates in the statewide state superintendent race, 41,560 people cast a ballot in the uncontested Madison School Board race for Seat 1.
Similar trends extend back, showing that regardless of how many School Board seats are contested in a given year, it’s the higher profile races that bring out more Madison voters.
Michael Ford, an associate professor of public administration at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, said Wednesday that the history of uncontested School Board elections contributes to lower voter interest, regardless of what’s actually on the ballot. About 40% of school board races across the United States have been uncontested, he said.
“I do think there's something that just as habit we're so used to these elections not being competitive, that people don't prioritize them,” Ford said. “It's kind of interesting this time around when certainly we had more competition around the state that the turnout was still low.”
Since 1998, the Madison School Board has had seven elections that featured no contested elections, six that featured a single contested seat, seven with two contested seats and five with three contested seats. Those with more contested seats did not always see more turnout.
Back in the early 2000s, for example, the 2006 election featured two contested School Board races with no statewide race on the ballot, and 36,349 voters cast a ballot in the race with the most votes. (Sometimes voters do not make a selection in every race on their ballot, even if they do show up at the polls.)
Two years earlier, the School Board had three contested races without a statewide election on the ballot, and just 28,636 voters cast a ballot in the most-voted-in race.
And two years before that, in another election with two contested School Board races and no statewide race on the spring ballot, 27,315 people voted in one of the School Board races.
Recent years have illustrated that a lack of competition on School Board also doesn’t quell people’s interest in showing up for a statewide or national race.
In 2016, for example, with two presidential primaries on the ballot and no contested School Board races, 69,263 people voted in an uncontested race.
One year later, with two contested School Board seats and the state superintendent on the ballot, 46,516 people voted in the School Board election. And in 2018, with one contested School Board race and a state Supreme Court seat on the ballot, 58,991 people cast a vote in the Madison School Board race.
Much of the increased competition around the state this year came from an increase in partisan involvement in the historically nonpartisan races. National wedge issues like parental involvement in schools, COVID-19 precautions and the conservative outrage over “critical race theory” have made their way into local elections.
“It's unfortunate that elections like (Tuesday), they get a lot of attention, and why? We're arguing about mask policies that are no longer in effect anywhere, we're talking about critical race theory that isn't a real thing in most school districts, and like those big shiny object things get the attention,” he said.
Those issues aren’t as likely to drive turnout or interest in a politically homogeneous area like Madison, Ford added, as that political agreement can lead to less attention on local races. He added, however, that you can get “very different types of conflict” in those areas.
Ford said there’s also a “law of diminishing returns” in local elections, where even more money or more candidates don’t “really move the needle in terms of turnout or swaying public opinion.”
One solution, Ford suggested, is to provide more education to the public on what school boards do, specifically “how school boards can actually impact students.”
“There's still this traditional notion in most places that school boards (are made up of) a parent or someone who cares, it's going to monitor the finances and that's kind of where it stops and starts,” Ford said. “In reality, a really high functioning school board is able to impact organizational culture that eventually filters in the classroom. That takes deliberate commitment to governing for academic outcomes.”