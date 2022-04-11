Changes to the Madison Metropolitan School District’s Employee Handbook are looking to be an acrimonious affair once again.
Just over a year after the Madison School Board voted 4 to 3 to approve changes to the surplus and layoff language that Madison Teachers Inc. opposed, administrators outlined potential further changes to the document that governs employee-employer relations in the district.
In a memo to board members for Monday’s Operations Work Group meeting, chief of human resources Tracey Caradine wrote that the district recommends changing the timeline of handbook review and revisions and creating a way for all employees to submit anonymous comments regarding the handbook.
The memo also lists four MTI recommendations: improve pay schedules for educational support employees; change substitute pay rates; create full-time, building-based substitute teachers; and increase co-curricular event pay. But MTI president Michael Jones told the Cap Times earlier Monday the document does not cover “everything we discussed” in the handbook committee meetings.
“The district kind of looked past our proposal and they chose the ones that they agreed with but they didn’t give us a rationale for the ones they disagreed with,” Jones said. “There’s nothing that was blindsiding us (about the memo) but at the same time, it doesn’t show the full conversation that we’ve been having.”
The four included in the memo, Jones said, are four that the district had “tentatively agreed on in terms of moving forward.”
“This year’s handbook discussions have not been particularly productive,” Jones said. “There have been times where district leadership has seemed distracted or not fully invested in this conversation, and what is being presented (Monday night) is not nearly the full conversation that we have had with both Ms. Caradine and district leadership.”
School Board member Cris Carusi brought up the longer list of MTI’s recommendations that the union sent to board members in a March memo and asked Caradine why they were not included. Caradine said the union had “pared it down,” with both MMSD and MTI bringing four issues to the table.
“We were like, ‘(that list is) monumental, that’s enormous,’” Caradine said. “We were like, ‘Can you pare it down to specific ones?’”
Jones, however, told the Cap Times that MTI did not agree to pare its list down.
Review, revision process
The new review and revision process outlined in the memo would cover a three-year period. In year one there would be no changes, year two would be used to collect possible revision suggestions and year three would be a handbook committee working year. Currently, the handbook requires they explore changes at least every two years or more often “as needed.”
“We want to do a full year where we don’t touch the handbook, we use it for one full year,” Caradine said.
Jones said he worries about creating a timeline in which if something is bad in year one, it can’t be addressed for two more years.
“It seems like we should really be trying to be as nimble as possible when it comes to looking at what’s best in the handbook,” he said.
Board members Carusi, Ananda Mirilli and Ali Muldrow also expressed concerns about a longer timeline, wanting the board to be involved often enough to understand what employees want.
Last year, the change to layoff and surplus language that diminished the importance of seniority drew strong opposition from MTI. Those who voted in favor, and the administration that supported the change, hoped it would help keep newer-to-the-district staff of color, with the district working toward a workforce more representative of its student body.
Muldrow pointed to that decision as a reason to have handbook conversations more often.
“The last time we as a board took action around the handbook, it was a really debated area of action that we took and we took that action expecting for it to create specific results,” Muldrow said. “If we don’t have that conversation on a regular basis, we don’t have the ability to determine whether or not our decisions are having the impact we intend for them to have.”
The proposed online form that would allow employees to anonymously submit “thoughts, ideas, challenges and successes with regard to the Handbook,” as the memo describes it, is “clearly a district attempt to bypass working with a handbook committee,” Jones said.
“That's their way of saying the handbook committee is not representative of the employees of this district, which I think is pretty much a union busting tactic, to be perfectly blunt,” Jones said.
'Collaborative problem-solving'
Jones has suggested that one or two School Board members sit in on the handbook committee meetings, “not even to take sides or to referee,” but to observe and understand the full scope of the discussions.
“We're optimistic that if the Board of Education can begin observing these conversations and these meetings in a way that sees how the full conversation is going, we can move forward in a far clearer way,” Jones said. “If anything, we're trying to make the process be a little bit more open as opposed to trying to gatekeep here and try to do it behind closed doors.”
Board member Nicki Vander Meulen expressed interest in sitting in on a meeting Monday night, and Muldrow said she was open to the idea.
“I am comfortable with a board member participating as long as it’s a collaboration between our union, our administration and us as a board,” Muldrow said. “I think defining what that looks like is something that we have to come together to do.”
Administration officials also noted that because of Act 10’s restrictions, MMSD cannot discuss compensation issues with union officials. That means for some of the items on the list of MTI recommendations provided to the board, there has been no real discussion at the committee.
“All (Caradine) can say is, ‘I hear your request,’” MMSD general legal counsel Sherry Terrell-Webb said. “There is no back and forth.”
In a joint statement following December 2020 settlement over an MTI complaint, the two entities outlined shared goals including “the success of MMSD students, the climate and culture within the district (including diversification of staff and a thriving workforce), and the long-term viability of public education in Madison.”
“In sum, we commit to honesty, transparency, and timeliness in our communications with one another, as well as to respectful, fact-based communications about one another with third parties (especially the public),” the statement says.
Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said administrators have recognized a need to revisit that collaborative problem-solving.
“It’s time for us to have another collaborative problem-solving workshop together with the union to make sure how we go about the cadence of having these discussions,” Jenkins said. “I do not expect that we will agree on everything, and we have to be allowed to respectfully disagree. I think that we can find a common ground.”