The Madison School Board seems likely to eliminate the school district’s staff vaccine mandate later this month.
Board member Ali Muldrow, who voted to maintain the mandate in April as part of a 4-3 vote, indicated Monday during the board’s instruction work group meeting that she would now vote to rescind the mandate. The change came after reviewing information from district administrators about what it would require to continue the mandate given that the federal government’s public health emergency has expired and how the vaccines have advanced since the original policy from fall 2021.
The board is expected to vote on the vaccine mandate on June 26.
In April, district administration had proposed getting rid of the mandate, but Muldrow and board members Nicki Vander Meulen, Blair Mosner Feltham and Laura Simkin voted against that. Board members Savion Castro, Maia Pearson and Board President Nichelle Nichols voted in favor of eliminating the requirement.
After that vote, staff set out to design an updated mandate given the advancements in the 20 months since the initial policy, which came just as the 2021-22 school year began and full-time, in-person instruction returned.
To continue the mandate, the district would have to “significantly update our language,” Leia Esser, executive director of student and staff supports, told the board. Those updates included requiring a bivalent booster rather than one of the three original vaccine series available, eliminating the testing requirement for those with exceptions and adding a financial hardship exception, given that staff would have to pay for the vaccines themselves as they’re no longer covered by the government.
Maintaining the mandate would also cost more than $250,000 in year one, staff estimated, with $100,000 for software to maintain the database, a full-time employee at $125,000 for salary and benefits and $50,000 to manage exemption approvals and appeals. Esser, who managed the mandate after it was originally put in place, said the process “is incredibly complex and cumbersome.”
“I want to just be really realistic with how much we think it will cost based on how hard we worked the last time and what resources we had or needed,” she said.
She added that it could delay onboarding for some staff and become a “major extra burden” for hiring and recruitment processes, especially for limited-time employees like summer Madison School & Community Recreation staff.
The district’s medical advisory committee has also supported ending the mandate.
After the staff's presentation on the updates, Muldrow said she “will be voting that we eliminate the mandate for vaccination given this information.”
“It took me a lot of really reviewing the materials and understanding what best practice currently is and how far we’ve departed from the original mandate and the moment that necessitated that mandate,” Muldrow said.
Vander Meulen expressed concern about what the end of the mandate would mean for medically vulnerable students, as well as the potential cost of providing them an education if they cannot attend school in person. Associate Superintendent of Student Services Nancy Molfenter noted the district’s online Madison Promise program as one option.
“In addition, we have a process to determine if a scholar requires homebound services,” Molfenter said.
Staff also noted that the policy would have to be considered annually as the science and new vaccines emerge. Regardless of the mandate, Director of Health Services Kari Stampfli said the district still believes “staying up to date with your vaccinations is highly recommended for personal protection against COVID-19.”